Melania Trump Warned Vanessa About Trump Men: 'Vain and ­Power-Hungry'

Vanessa Trump reportedly confided in her mother-in-law, first lady Melania Trump, before she split from Donald Trump Jr., and the two shared similar beliefs on their husbands.

Vanessa Trump shocked the world by filing for a divorce in mid-March, right in the middle of her father-in-law's presidency and more than enough other headline-worthy scandals. A source close to Vanessa told Us Weekly that she and Melania talked about their husbands' various faults at length.

"Melania told her, 'The Trump men are one and the same — vain and ­power-hungry,'" the insider recounted.

They added that Melania told the 40-year-old divorcee "she could do nothing to change that and offering her husband an ultimatum would be a huge mistake because he would choose his thirst for power like his dad."

Ultimately, Trump chose to suffer through the proceedings with Trump Jr., and some speculate that Melania might soon do the same. The first lady has been hounded by mounting rumors about President Trump's various infidelities — many of which allegedly took place the year after their wedding and her pregnancy with Barron.

"It's not an easy time for her," an insider told the outlet.

Melania was front and center in the headlines this week, thanks mostly to the eye-catching wide-brimmed white hat she wore to a White House event on Tuesday.

The first lady appeared alongside President Donald Trump to host the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, and his wife Brigitte. Melania wore white from head to toe, including a white skirt, a white jacket cinched just above her waist, and a white sun hat pulled low over her forehead.

It wasn't long before the hat became a viral sensation, trending under the hashtag #MelaniaHat. A gag Twitter account was even set up by the end of the afternoon, purporting to "offer the unfiltered thoughts going on under the white hat."

Viewers compared Melania's hat to the one Beyonce wore in her "Formation" music video, as well as one worn by Jude Law in The Young Pope.

Another viral moment from the morning showed President Trump trying unsuccessfully to hold his wife's hand on camera. He did his best to be subtle, but each time Melania slipped out of his grasp, he tried to needle his way back in.

Many viewers read into the brief onscreen moment, speculating that the first lady might be bitter about all of the coverage about President Trump's alleged infidelity. The headlines have been full of developing stories about the president's reported affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels, which led to a raid on his personal lawyer's office and is now in court.