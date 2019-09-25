See Melania Trump Photo Right Before Donald’s Impeachment Inquiry Announced

Just hours before the House of Representatives formally announced that a presidential impeachment inquiry will be launched on Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump was busy ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange. On Monday, Sept. 23 the First Lady was joined by Stock Exchange president Stacey Cunningham to take third and fourth grade students from the United Nations International School on a tour of the Stock Exchange as part of her “Be Best” campaign.

Her appearance drew a standing ovation from traders as she walked the aisles and beneath the large computer screens where stock prices are displayed, the New York Daily News reports. As she and the students awaited the 9:30 a.m. opening bell ring, they chatted and “reflected” on “the school’s famously diverse student body.

“Follow your dreams, and be best at what you do,” the Washington Post reports Melania told the students as the “Be Best” logo was projected behind her, on screens above the stock floor, and on gift bags that each student received.

Shortly after the outing, Melania took to her official Instagram account to share highlights from the day.

“Thank you Stacey Cunningham & [New York Stock Exchange] for welcoming me & celebrating Be Best with such bright & uplifting students from UN International School, she captioned a gallery of images.

Just a little more than a day after Melania’s outing, her husband’s presidency would once again be thrust into an unsavory spotlight when Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced in a live broadcast that the House of Representatives will formally launch a presidential impeachment inquiry.

While Melania hasn’t commented on the new drama shrouding her husband, the president hasn’t been shy about stating his opinion. Shortly after the announcement was made, the president took to Twitter to slam the proceedings as “Presidential Harassment.” He later called it a “witch hunt.”

“Look, it’s just a continuation of the witch hunt. It’s the worst witch hunt in political history,” he said in a video. “We have the strongest economy we’ve ever had, we have the best unemployment numbers we’ve ever had… our country is doing phenomenally well… we have the strongest military on the Earth.”