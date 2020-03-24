Social Media Explodes After Melania Trump Coronavirus Test Results Revealed

On Monday, the White House announced that First Lady Melania Trump had tested negative for COVID-19 — the coronavirus — and Twitter was not impressed. The announcement came after a press conference on Monday, where President Donald Trump said that the first lady has been tested, though many were not convinced.

“Mrs. Trump got tested the same night as the President was tested, out of an abundance of caution. The test was negative,” said White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham on Monday, according to a report by CNN. The statement followed President Trump’s Q&A with reporters, where one asked him if the first lady had been tested, since he, the vice president and Mrs. Pence all had been.

“Yes,” Trump confirmed.

As the belated report circulated on Twitter, many commenters found it confusing. They wondered why the First Lady had been tested and why they were just now hearing about it. They also wondered why others were still not getting the tests they needed.

Here is what Twitter had to say about the first lady’s COVID-19 test.

President Trump Response

Trump’s response to a question about Melania getting tested for coronavirus was 😳 pic.twitter.com/lyOvPWybgU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 23, 2020

Many people were confused by President Trump’s response when asked about the first lady’s coronavirus testing status. They thought the answer came a little too quick, and suspected this was the kind of thing the White House would have announced proactively, not thrown out in casual press conference.

No Symptoms

I thought if a person was not symptomatic, they were not supposed to take a test kit away from a needy person! — Dotard J. Rump (@DumpChumpRump) March 24, 2020

While others test positive/lose their life, you troll us with this post for what? To make others whom do have it feel even better or worse? — SweetNSour (@SweetNSour2_U) March 24, 2020

Of course, many were outraged to hear about another wealthy, well-connected person being tested without displaying any of the symptoms of COVID-19. They cited reports of people with symptoms being denied tests due to the shortages around the country.

Skepticism

*The White House says Melania Trump tests negative for coronavirus https://t.co/UNsqz4JnL1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 24, 2020

Some people were even skeptical of the report, due in part to the way it was announced. A few claimed they either did not believe that the first lady had been tested, or else did not believe that the test had been negative.

‘I Really Don’t Care, Do U?’

Meanwhile, others revived the old catchphrase associated with the first lady: “I really don’t care, do u?” The phrase was painted on the back of a jacket that Melania Trump wore to the U.S.-Mexico border to visit one of her husband’s controversial detention centers.

Projects

But how is the tennis pavilion going? — Grumpy Old Millennial (@MrManCans) March 24, 2020

With varying degrees of sarcasm, some people asked about how Melania Trump’s various projects were going through the pandemic. They mentioned the tennis courts she had put in on the White House grounds, as well as her “Be Best” initiative.

Resources

There is an army of supplies and blood/plasma and medicine available to the First Lady. Please be serious with your reporting this is cheap and pointless. If she has it then report… — Time For A New Conversation Lets March (@hoerter_michael) March 24, 2020

People pointed out the massive resources the first lady has access to, compared to those who are suffering from coronavirus elsewhere in the country. They said that they felt little concern for her, trusting that she would be safe through the outbreak.

Social Distancing

And Melania to model social distancing pic.twitter.com/1FVVHJHj2d — MollyWeasley (@MollyWe64222570) March 24, 2020

Finally, many joked that the first lady had already shown her dedication to social distancing, showing pictures and videos where she kept a safe distance between herself and her husband.

For the latest on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.