Megyn Kelly Tells Kamala Harris to 'Take It Like a Woman' and Social Media Has Thoughts
Megyn Kelly took to Twitter during the Vice Presidential debate to tell Kamala Harris to "take it like a woman," and social media has a lot of thoughts on her choice of words. Kelly made the comment after seeing Harris react to some of the answers Mike Pence offered during the conversation. She also added, "Don’t make faces."
This comment has sparked a lot of reactions of its own with actress Amber Tamblyn hitting back by tweeting at Kelly, "Unless it’s blackface, am I right Megyn?" This is in reference to Kelly openly defending the use of blackface on her morning show, Megyn Kelly Today. She later apologized, and then mutually parted ways with NBC, the network that aired the show. Now, Kelly is taking a lot of heat for her comments toward Harris. Scroll down to see what people on Twitter are saying.
Instead of “like a man.” We can be stoic too— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 8, 2020
That is a truly unfortunate selection of words you've chosen to use. Women are often told that exact same thing when forced into horrendous situations.
DELETE THIS TWEET.— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) October 8, 2020
Take it like a non-racist. Don’t do blackface.— @tiffanydcross (@TiffanyDCross) October 8, 2020
Gendering emotion is anachronistic and indicative the emotional prison in which you reside. Get free cause it’s embarrassing to watch.— Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) October 8, 2020
I hear ya. He was grimacing non-stop. Maybe it was the leaky eye?— Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) October 8, 2020
October 8, 2020
Bold statement coming from you, given what went on at FOX during your rise to short-lived power ...— Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) October 8, 2020
Hey Megyn,
Take it like a man. Don't make faces.(notes: the male commentator's face 😂) pic.twitter.com/j3nKGSPhfX— Lisa Moraitis🇬🇷🇺🇸 (@LisaMoraitis1) October 8, 2020
I seriously can’t think of a single person in the media who’s opinion is disregarded and disdained to the extent of @megynkelly— Thelonious Abstract (@PhantomCannibal) October 8, 2020
I'm sorry. I disagree w @megynkelly Perhaps women supported each other more & tore each other down less, we'd actually have a woman in the White House. Whether as President or Vice President. Facial expressions are better than verbal insults. He repeatedly interrupted her https://t.co/2hjp5FZT8O— Leslie Marshall (@LeslieMarshall) October 8, 2020
Nor is it your job to deliberately tear Senator Harris down. Pence was rude and dismissive, and such behavior should not be tolerated or encouraged by people of either gender. I suggest that you accept your complete irrelevance and stop trying to score cheap points.— Barb V 💛🐝💛 (@barbvas) October 8, 2020
Take it like a woman. Don’t make faces. - Megyn Kelly pic.twitter.com/dgFvE4IRLX— Natasha (@ndelriego) October 8, 2020
“Hey, everyone! Don’t forget how awful I am!!”— Dennis DiClaudio Meets the Wolfman (@dennisdiclaudio) October 8, 2020
—Megyn Kelly