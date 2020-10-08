Megyn Kelly Tells Kamala Harris to 'Take It Like a Woman' and Social Media Has Thoughts

Megyn Kelly took to Twitter during the Vice Presidential debate to tell Kamala Harris to "take it like a woman," and social media has a lot of thoughts on her choice of words. Kelly made the comment after seeing Harris react to some of the answers Mike Pence offered during the conversation. She also added, "Don’t make faces."

This comment has sparked a lot of reactions of its own with actress Amber Tamblyn hitting back by tweeting at Kelly, "Unless it’s blackface, am I right Megyn?" This is in reference to Kelly openly defending the use of blackface on her morning show, Megyn Kelly Today. She later apologized, and then mutually parted ways with NBC, the network that aired the show. Now, Kelly is taking a lot of heat for her comments toward Harris. Scroll down to see what people on Twitter are saying.