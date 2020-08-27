Megyn Kelly Slammed by Social Media for Tweet About Jacob Blake: 'Stop Trying to Excuse This'
Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly is getting slammed by social media for a recent tweet about the shooting of Jacob Blake, with one person telling her to "stop trying to excuse this." In her post, Kelly shared a link to a news story about Blake's car containing a knife, which was discovered by authorities after Blake — a Black man — was shot seven times in the back by a White police officer.
Jacob Blake was armed with a KNIFE when cops shot him says Wisconsin AG https://t.co/Q3xbwgUtfJ— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 27, 2020
Kelly commented on this story, writing: "Jacob Blake was armed with a KNIFE when cops shot him says Wisconsin AG." MSNBC journalist Kyle Griffin pointed out that the direct quote from the aforementioned link is actually cited as "investigators later 'recovered a knife from the driver's side floorboard' of his car."
He then added: "Respectfully, this is an unfortunate misrepresentation. Some of your followers might see that headline and assume Jacob Blake had a knife on his person or was even threatening officers with it. The Blake family attorney disputes that a knife was in the car. The caps do no favors."
Griffin is not the only one to comment, as many others have taken to the replies to ley Kelly know how they feel about her comment. Scroll down to read what Twitter users are saying.
They are lying ,he did not have a knife in his hand ,his children were in the back of his car ,stop spinning this ,it’s despicable .— ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) August 27, 2020
No. He had a knife in his car. I have scissors in my car. If cops shot me 7 times in the back while I tried to get into my car, literally no one would say I was armed with scissors. You’re gross. Stop trying to excuse this.— Dara Ambitiously Does Deep State ⚖️ (@daralynn13) August 27, 2020
This is some really ugly shtick you've got going on here. There has to be a better way for you to live than this.— Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) August 27, 2020
Under the floorboard in his car which he disclosed. You are such a racist lying pos.... no wonder you keep a job in news... now do the ACTUALLY illegally armed white supremacist who shot 3 people and was casually arrested the next day....ffs.— MomsThoughts™ (@MomsThoughts) August 27, 2020
Believe it or not, Megyn, having a KNIFE, even one in all caps, in your car, does not warrant being shot in the back multiple times. But of course you knew that, you goblin.— Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) August 27, 2020
Disgraced former "journalist" and blackface champion thinks capitalizing a word turns a lie into a fact. It doesn't. He was not armed with a knife. https://t.co/XydX5yGMwQ— Michael Ausiello (@MichaelAusiello) August 27, 2020
So, Megyn. are you implying he deserved to be shot in the back at point-blank range SEVEN TIMES?
Shame on you. Again. https://t.co/WXuQFvRkMM— Kimberley Radical Leftist Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) August 27, 2020
The headline in the article Megyn Kelly tweeted explicitly says police recovered a knife from the driver's side floor of Jacob Blake's car. Imagine thinking that that’s justification for shooting a Black man seven times and paralyzing them. https://t.co/xdGHiTdfu5— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) August 27, 2020
Occasional reminder that NBC paid this racist asshole $69 million to NOT appear on their network anymore https://t.co/wujSmYhGsv— Jason Bailey (@jasondashbailey) August 27, 2020
“A knife in the car” and “armed with a knife” aren’t the same thing. I have a tire iron in my car. I’m not armed with it.— Brian Jay Jones (@brianjayjones) August 27, 2020
Kyle Rittenhouse was armed with an automatic weapon and had just killed two people. The police FROM THE SAME CITY let him go. The only weapon fired was the one fired by Rittenhouse.
So, yeah; not buying that having a knife makes being shot in the back multiple times okay.— Jeanne Burch (@bulmasan) August 27, 2020
This is an astonishing lie, even for you.— Akilah Green (@akilahgreen) August 27, 2020
You’re so predictable that it’s slightly amusing. pic.twitter.com/ScmNsSQj7C— Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 27, 2020
Wisconsin law does not restrict the possession and carry of knives either openly or concealed. There is a statute that prohibits the concealed carry of any 'dangerous weapon' (941.23), knives are specifically excluded from that prohibition.
Stop trying to excuse the police.— Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) August 27, 2020