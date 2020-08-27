Megyn Kelly Slammed by Social Media for Tweet About Jacob Blake: 'Stop Trying to Excuse This'

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly is getting slammed by social media for a recent tweet about the shooting of Jacob Blake, with one person telling her to "stop trying to excuse this." In her post, Kelly shared a link to a news story about Blake's car containing a knife, which was discovered by authorities after Blake — a Black man — was shot seven times in the back by a White police officer.

Jacob Blake was armed with a KNIFE when cops shot him says Wisconsin AG https://t.co/Q3xbwgUtfJ — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 27, 2020

Kelly commented on this story, writing: "Jacob Blake was armed with a KNIFE when cops shot him says Wisconsin AG." MSNBC journalist Kyle Griffin pointed out that the direct quote from the aforementioned link is actually cited as "investigators later 'recovered a knife from the driver's side floorboard' of his car."

He then added: "Respectfully, this is an unfortunate misrepresentation. Some of your followers might see that headline and assume Jacob Blake had a knife on his person or was even threatening officers with it. The Blake family attorney disputes that a knife was in the car. The caps do no favors."

Griffin is not the only one to comment, as many others have taken to the replies to ley Kelly know how they feel about her comment. Scroll down to read what Twitter users are saying.