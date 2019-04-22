Why Meghan Markle Skipped the Royal Family’s Easter Service on Queen Elizabeth’s Birthday

Meghan Markle was missing in action during the British Royal Family‘s Easter outing on Sunday morning, leaving many many curious to here whereabouts.

Markle’s absence was somewhat surprising due to the traditional participation of Prince Harry‘s family in the holiday. To top it all off, Sunday also marked the birthday of Queen Elizabeth II, Harry’s grandmother. However, the sources near the royal family note that the absence was not much of a surprise. Due to the fast-approaching arrival of her baby, it was unclear if Markle would feel up to going to the Easter service, according to a Friday morning report from Entertainment Tonight.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Meghan’s appearance at Windsor Castle for Sunday’s traditional service is up in the air. It is very much ‘wait and see,’” the source says. Though she may not make it to Easter services, Meghan is likely busy getting settled in Frogmore Cottage, where she and Harry recently moved,” the report read.

The outlet’s source also noted that Markle will not be alone at Frogmore Cottage. Some of the Suits actress’ closest friends are said to be there to help prepare for the arrival.

In addition to the insider report, the royal family had previously declared Markle’s intentions to retreat from the public eye during the final days of her pregnancy.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and world as they prepare to welcome their baby,” the statement read. “Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

Additionally, the couple’s admirers should not hold their breath for photos of the upcoming baby. The couple does not play to pose for photos outside of the hospital following the birth, as is tradition. They will instead take photos on the grounds of Windsor Castle and release them at a later date.

“Meghan Markle does not want the pressure of having to pose on the steps for cameras so soon after childbirth,” an ET source said. “(They intend to) enjoy the magic of childhood without any undue expectations.”