Meghan Markle’s Sister Samantha Taunts Duchess With Threat to Reveal ‘Truth’ in Books: ‘I Have a Very Big Mouth’

Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister Samantha Markle is promising not to hold back in her two tell-all books about life with the Duchess of Sussex.

Samantha – who recently revealed that she would be publishing not one, but two revealing books about her sister, who she hasn’t spoken to in years – recently spoke to the Daily Star, promising that she has a “very big mouth” and she isn’t afraid to reveal the “truth” about the Duchess of Sussex.

“You’ve got to read my book to see what things were really like,” Samantha said, adding that she vows to “cover everything from behind the scenes that the world does not know about. And trust me, there is a lot.”

“I have a very big mouth and speak my mind – as the world can see – at any cost, even if it makes me unpopular, but I tell the truth even if it makes me unpopular,” she continued. “(I have) never been afraid of the truth because if the truth makes me lose friends then they weren’t friends that I wanted to have anyway.”

While Samantha has not yet revealed the extent of what the two books – In the Shadows of the Duchess I and In the Shadows of the Duchess II – will cover, she hinted that at least one of them could touch on their childhood, claiming that “my sister was not raised as an only child that is a PR lie.”

She also stated that the two books are not a “negative pamphlet” and that she is “not out to hurt my sister,” but that whether they are positive is “subjective.”

“My book is honest and human about a lot of things including my own accomplishments and shortcomings. It’s reality and anyone in a family can relate,” she said. “It is an honest warm and witty and heartfelt memoir. Not a negative pamphlet. But) all positive? Subjective, I suppose, but most intelligent and reasonable people will like it. Let’s just say the nasty gossip about her on the internet is negative and by comparison my book is not. People seem to want dirt. My book is not dirt…but It’s not fluff either.”

Samantha’s first book, In the Shadows of the Duchess I, is set to be released in April, around the same time that the Duchess is expected to give birth to her first child with Prince Harry. In the Shadows of the Duchess II is slated for a July release, the same month that Markle will celebrate her first birthday as a mother.