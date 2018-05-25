Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Photographer Reveals Royal Wedding Photo Secrets

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s official wedding photographer spoke out about his special day responsibility, including only having three minutes to photograph the Royal couple.

Alexi Lubomirski, who also took the couple’s official engagement photos, said the shot of Markle entwined in Harry’s legs happened when the tired bride “slumped” on the groom.

The pictures, Fox News writes, have been called the most intimate Royal Wedding images ever seen.

Lubomirski shared the image on his Instagram, along with a sweet message for Markle and Harry.

“It has been an incredible honor and privilege to document the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s inspiring journey of love, hope and family; from the engagement photos, all the way through to the official wedding and family portraits on Saturday. This has been a beautiful chapter in my career and life, that I will happily never forget. Thank you to everyone at [Kensington Palace] and the [Royal Family].”

Lubomirski told the BBC the photoshoot was “one of those magical moments.”

“We went out there and had about three-and-a-half minutes to take some quick shots because everything was running like clockwork,” he said.

“It was just one of those magical moments when you’re a photographer and everything falls into place. I said ‘just before you go in, sit on those stairs.’”

“And she just slumped between his legs and there was this moment where they were just laughing because they were exhausted and thinking finally it’s all over. It was one of these beautiful moments,” he added.

Days after the ceremony, the couple got back to work, attending their first event as a married couple.

Fox News reports Meghan looked regal at the garden party held at Buckingham Palace donning a peach dress from British brand Goat, a custom hat by Philip Treacy and nude pumps.

Goat is a brand often worn by Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan’s new sister-in-law.

More than 6,000 charity workers were invited for the party, to celebrate Prince Charles’s 70th birthday. The event was held ahead of Prince Charles’ actual birthday which is in November.

Meghan and Harry broke tradition by delaying their honeymoon to attend the event.

While she walked down the aisle as Ms. Meghan Markle, following the royal nuptials, Kensington Palace revealed that Queen Elizabeth had officially bestowed the title of Duchess of Sussex onto Markle, with Prince Harry being bestowed with the title of Duke of Sussex. The title was last held by Prince Augustus Frederick, who died in 1843.

Markle will now also be known as Her Royal Highness Princess Henry of Wales.