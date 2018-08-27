Meghan Markle’s Family Demands ‘Middleton Treatment’ in Enraged New Interview

Meghan Markle’s family just wants the British Royals to treat them like the Middletons.

Keeping up with their string of hot take interviews since the May 19 royal wedding between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Suits alum’s brother, Thomas Markle Jr., is pleading with the royals to bring them into the royal fold like they have with Kate Middleton‘s family.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“They have [brought outsiders in] before in the past like with the Middletons. I don’t see why our family is any different,” Markle Jr. told the Daily Mail. “Kensington Palace could have got involved a long time ago – as soon as they announced their engagement. They’ve dealt with this kind of stuff for a long time and why they did it this way, that’s the big question: Why? They could have looked after my dad and he would have been happy.”

The Duchess’ half-brother went on to point out that the royals have welcomed controversial outsiders in before, including the Duchess of Cambridge’s uncle, Gary Goldsmith, who in 2009 was accused of dealing drugs and in 2017 pleaded guilty to physically assaulting his wife.

“I think Uncle Gary and I would get along just fine. It would have been nice to at least get an invite to the wedding like he was,” he said. “I don’t need to be brought into all the events or whatever but it would have been nice to be brought into that.”

While Markle has been estranged from her half-brother and half-sister Samantha Markle for years and has reportedly had no contact with her father, Thomas Markle Sr., since the royal wedding, Markle Jr. claimed that his sister could have avoided the tabloids and scathing interviews given by her family had she just addressed the issue from the start.

“I think Meghan should have handled this differently. I think Meghan should have handled this from the beginning and I think it got ignored and swept under the carpet for so long, it’s a shame where it’s ended up, especially between her and my father,” Markle Jr. said. “She’s capable of doing anything, she’s just got to want to do it. If she wants to make amends, by all means, she can do that. But she’s got to want to do it.”

It does not seem likely that the newly minted Duchess will address the controversy anytime soon, though, as a palace insider claimed that Markle is “not going to engage in it or instruct anyone on her behalf to set the record straight.” Meanwhile, Palace royal aides are reportedly in top-level crisis meetings in an attempt to figure out a way to put an end to the Markle family interviews.