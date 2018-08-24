Meghan Markle’s Brother Thomas Jr. Blames Prince Harry for Strained Family Relations

According to Thomas Markle Jr., the newly minted Duchess of Cambridge has let royalty go to her head, and Prince Harry is apparently to blame.

In a new interview with the Daily Mail, Meghan Markle‘s estranged half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. placed the blame of the Markle family’s strained relationship and their continuous controversial interviews on his sister’s new husband, Prince Harry.

“Since Hollywood and being on that show — being a celebrity has changed her. Maybe she feels she is above everybody, maybe even more now,” Markle Jr. said. “But if she wasn’t with Prince Harry right now — even if she was still on Suits right now — she would have stopped what she was doing to go and visit him and make sure he’s ok.”

As was widely publicized, Markle’s father, Thomas Markle Sr., was unable to attend the May 19th royal wedding after suffering a heart attack. In scathing interviews since the May nuptials, Thomas has alleged that his daughter has had no contact with him, at one point even comparing the Royal Family to a “cult,” a statement that his son seems to agree with.

“‘It’s not the Meghan I remember. The Meg I remember was very caring and she cared about everybody – that was important to her,” Markle Jr. said, going on to discuss how the Royal Family has refused to let the Markles into the fold like they have for other non-royals, such as the Middelton family.

“They have [brought outsiders in] before in the past like with the Middletons. I don’t see why our family is any different. Kensington Palace could have got involved a long time ago – as soon as they announced their engagement,” he said. “They’ve dealt with this kind of stuff for a long time and why they did it this way, that’s the big question? Why? They could have looked after my dad and he would have been happy.”

The new Duchess’ paternal family, including her father, half-brother, and estranged half-sister Samantha Markle, have been something of a sore spot as Markle adjusts to life as a royal.

Their scandalous interviews, which have seen them criticizing the British Royals and even Meghan, have reportedly led to royal aides holding several crisis meetings in an attempt to put an end to the bad publicity.

However, as of now, there does not seem to be an end in sight, and Markle reportedly has no intentions of confronting her father about it.