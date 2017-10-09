McDonald’s Is Testing a New Burger and Social Media Has Thoughts

McDonald’s is making a push to offer healthy menu options, and one of the first steps towards achieving this goal is to introduce the McVegan. The fast-food chain shared a first look at the new meatless burger on its Finnish website.

The McVegan features a soy patty topped with tomato, lettuce, pickles, onions, ketchup and mustard. It is also served with vegan fries.

McDonald’s is testing the vegan burger at a select location in Tampere, Finland, according to Food and Wine. The new menu option will be available for a limited time from October 4 to November 21. Depending upon the success of the McVegan, it could possibly be added to menus worldwide in the future.

After revealing the McVegan burger, many McDonald’s customers took to social media to voice their opinion on the new item. Judging by the Twitter response, there is quite a mixed reaction to the burger.

I’m always concerned that if you eat somewhere where they serve #meat, the #vegan food you order might be contaminated with carcinogens etc. — Harry Frasier Ⓥ (@FrasierHarry) October 6, 2017

Vegans who are against the McVegan should reevaluate themselves. It generates easier accessibility to vegan food for everyone lol — andy 🌪 (@txmelessandy13) October 6, 2017

So I live in the city that is the only in the whole freaking world where you can buy a McVegan. Like how and HOW? — d d l (@concentratebaby) October 5, 2017

Julia Braun, a registered dietitian nutritionist at McDonald’s, penned a blog post about the company’s pursuit of incorporating healthier menu options.

“Through a partnership with The Alliance for a Healthier Generation, McDonald’s announced a global commitment in 2013 to increase our customers’ access to fruit, vegetables, low-fat dairy and water options and help families make informed choices that support balanced lifestyles,” Braun said.

“Our menu has evolved over the years, and so has our mindset around how we engage our customers on nutrition. No matter where in the world our customers are located, we want them to have the information they need to make the choices that are right for them when they visit McDonald’s.”