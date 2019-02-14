McDonald’s Shamrock Shakes Are Officially Back for the Season

The luck of the Irish is upon McDonald’s customers a month early, the beloved fast food chain announcing that Shamrock Shakes are officially back on the menu!

The Golden Arches announced Wednesday that the pot of gold, also known as Shamrock Shakes, beneath the rainbow had officially made their way back to menus at participating locations across the nation and will be there to stay until Sunday, March 24.

The famed frothy green creation is made from the chain’s vanilla soft serve blended with Shamrock Shake syrup and topped with whipped topping, giving it a cool minty taste perfect for St. Patrick’s Day.

The minty moment you’ve been waiting for is finally here: the Shamrock Shake is back! Find one near you on our App. #ShamrockShakeSZN 🙌☘Only at part. McDonald’s for a limited time. pic.twitter.com/le6EeAKkuv — McDonald’s (@McDonalds) February 13, 2019

News of the drink’s long-awaited return was met by a round of applause from fans, who are already scrambling to their closest McDonald’s to get a Shamrock Shake for themselves, and already begging McDonald’s to make it a permanent fixture.

“Can’t you just have it forever,” one fan questioned. “It’s my favorite.”

“The best thing about this time of the year!” another wrote. “Who needs a date on Valentine’s Day when you can have one of these??? OBSESSED.”

Originally debuting in 1970, Shamrock Shakes have quickly grown to have a cult following, with fans eagerly waiting for when they inevitably resurface each year.

In previous years, the fast food chain has waited until after Valentine’s Day for the beloved chill drink to make its return, with Shamrock Shakes making their way back to menus on Feb. 21 last year.

In 2016, McDonald’s expanded the Shamrock Shake family with Chocolate Shamrock Shakes, Shamrock Mochas, Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappés, and Shamrock Hot Chocolate, though those have yet to resurface.

To make it easier for fans to track Shamrock Shakes down, McDonald’s has introduced a feature on its app that tracks which locations are selling the beverage based on zip code. The “Shamrock Shake Finder app” is available for iOS and Android phones.

News of the shake’s return comes just days after McDonald’s announced that it was expanding its breakfast offerings with McCafé Donut Sticks, described as “sweet golden-brown dough, sprinkled with cinnamon sugar, and made fresh every morning.”

Donut Sticks, which will be available beginning Feb. 20 as a limited-time item, come in both six-stick and 12-stick varieties.