McDonald’s Rips New Item Off Menu After High Demand

It took nine days for McDonald’s customers to overwhelm the restaurant to try its latest sandwich creation. According to The Daily Mail, the U.K.’s Big Mac Chicken sandwich sold out and had to be removed from the menu. The sales are likely great news for the chain, but the disappointment is real for customers seeking the creation.

The Big Mac Chicken is a new version of the classic McDonald’s sandwich. Instead of burgers between the sesame seed buns, though, visitors get a chicken patty. It’s a little bit harder to sing the classic jingle, but the sandwich is clearly popular, even if it is a little more expensive than the original Big Mac.

The sandwich was initially meant to have a six-week run in the 1,300 McDonald’s restaurants in the U.K., but it only took nine days for supplies to dwindle. McDonald’s in the U.K. addressed the situation on its Twitter account, noting that the demand “escalated quickly.”

The Chicken Big Mac also made its appearance in Australia, though this was for a limited time. As ChewBoom notes, American customers can still join in on the fun by taking a Big Mac and either requesting chicken patties over burgers. The official version looks like the crispier, high-end chicken sandwich that McDonald’s has been pushing in recent months. But if you’re tight on cash, you can hit up the dollar menu for the McChicken patties.

McDonald’s is promising the return of the Big Mac, but no date has been announced yet, according to The Daily Mail. “Have it on the menu permanently!” one hopeful fan wrote to McDonald’s on social media. “Nooooo I haven’t had a chance yet! I am devastated,” another added. McDonald’s social media did try to make it a bit better for some, replying with some words of encouragement. “Don’t be heartbroken, it’ll be back very soon! We’ll be the first to let you know when it returns,” the restaurant’s social media wrote back.

Those words aside, McDonald’s in the U.K. is thrilled with how the release played out. “The demand has been incredible and we simply cannot keep up. As such we’ve made the decision to pause the promotion, let our restaurant teams and suppliers restock and get ready for its return in a few weeks,” the chain wrote in a statement. “We’ll keep customers informed about its return through the usual channels. Thank you to everyone who has made this our most popular launch ever. We can’t wait to bring it back for even more customers to enjoy.”