McDonald’s Overhauls Apple Pie Recipe

McDonald’s is making changes to its apple pie recipe to include less ingredients and a whole new look — and some customers aren’t too happy about it.

“What happened to @McDonalds “Baked” fried apple pies? These taste too healthy,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Just heard about the changed apple pies. Why try to make a pie healthy and change the recipe? A pie isn’t supposed to be healthy… Welp guess @tacobell can have my money. They have good apple empanadas,” someone wrote.

“I don’t know one person who likes the new @McDonalds apple pie. PLEASE bring the old ones back,” someone else said.

“What’s up with the new apple pies???? I like the old recipe better,” one Twitter user wrote upon discovering the overhauled recipe. “Is it a seasonal thing? Or a permanent change?”

In fact, the change is here to stay.

“Our new freshly baked Apple pie recipe is in line with other positive changes we have made,” McDonald’s spokesperson Tiffany Briggs said in a press release. “We removed, for example, artificial preservatives from our Chicken McNuggets and switched to real butter in our breakfast sandwiches because those changes matter to our guests.”

“Likewise, our new apple pie is made with fewer ingredients such as sugar, sliced 100-percent American grown apples and a bit of cinnamon to the filling for flavor to give each one that homemade taste our customers love,” Briggs continued.

The pies are now covered in lattice-style crust and sprinkled with a sugar topping, clocking in at 240 calories. A variety of Golden Delicious, Jonagold, Rome, Gala, Ida Red and Fuji apples are used inside.

While the response on social media to the new recipe has been mostly negative, there is still a fair share of Golden Arches customers who enjoy the apple pies.

“I LOVE @McDonalds new Apple Pie! I thought the other version was disgusting. Y’all should try it. Not sure what all the outrage was about,” someone said.

“McDonalds apple pies are actually little slices of heaven,” another person said.