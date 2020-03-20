From McDonald’s to KFC, See All the Fast Food Restaurants Shutting Down Seating

As cities across the country continue to close restaurants or limit their service due to the coronavirus outbreak, many fast food restaurants have opted to temporarily close their dining rooms to do their part to help slow the spread of the virus.

Some stores are closing altogether, but the majority are still committed to serving their customers with walk-in, drive-thru, takeout or delivery options. From fast food staples like McDonald’s to fast-casual options like Cava, many chains are taking steps to help their patrons social distance — read through to see which restaurants have made the switch.

Arby’s

On Monday, Arby’s parent company, Inspire Brands, announced that the chain would be shifting to a “to-go” model. The chain’s drive-thru is open and delivery is available in select markets.

Cava

The restaurant announced on Monday that it is suspending the option to dine-in at all locations and removing multi-use utensils, dishware, and condiments. Customers may order and get their meals to-go.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A announced on Monday that it is closing dining room seating. Some restaurants will be drive-thru only while other locations will be able to offer takeout, delivery or mobile order options.

Chipotle

On Tuesday, Chipotle shared that it will begin offering takeout and delivery exclusively. In an email to customers, CEO Brian Niccol said that contactless deliveries will be available by request.

Chop’t

The salad chain has closed its dining rooms in all locations and is shifting to digital-only ordering in New York City and Washington, DC, where it will waive delivery fees.

Dunkin’

United States locations will have reduced hours and will be limited to drive-thru and/or carry-out-only service. Access to seating and tables from the dining and patio has also been removed.

Jack in the Box

On Monday, the chain temporarily closed all dining-room services and will continue to provide drive-thru and mobile-delivery services.

Jimmy John’s

Also an Inspire Brands property, the sandwich shop also moved to a “to-go” model.

KFC

KFC will now operate through drive-thru, carry-out, pickup and to-go orders only and is offering free delivery across the U.S. through April 26. It will also implement tamper-evident seals and customers can choose to select contact-free delivery on Grubhub.

McDonald’s

The mega chain announced this week that it has closed seating areas and will focus on serving customers through its drive-thru, walk-in take-out and McDelivery services.

Noodles & Co.

Starting on Tuesday, Noodles & Co. moved to pick-up and carry-out orders only. In addition, all locations will close at 8 p.m.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack is another chain that is now operating on a “to-go” only model.

Sonic

Sonic is another Inspire Brands property that will also now operate on to-go orders.

Starbucks

The coffee giant is closing some stores in “high-social gathering locations” and areas with a high concentration of COVID-19. It is also temporarily ending the use of seating. Customers can now order at the counter, at the drive-thru window and with the app.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell locations are now equipped to close their dining rooms and only serve food via drive-thru and delivery options.

