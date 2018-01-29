McDonald’s Video of ‘Internal Breakdown’ Goes Viral

An unidentified man filmed an altercation among employees inside a McDonald’s that has now gone viral.

Warning: The following video contains graphic language.

The man was smoking a cigarette while waiting for his food in the drive-thru when he began filming an internal conflict on his cellphone.

At one point early in the profanity-laced video, an employee comes out and informs him they are waiting on the “sausage meat” for his order, to which the man makes a joke, referring to the argument happening inside the chain restaurant.

Through the drive-thru window, which many YouTube commenters have been quick to point out displays a “Now Hiring” sticker, a group of employees can be seen arguing and yelling at each other, with what appears to be a manager in a blue shirt attempting to diffuse the situation.

The woman in the blue shirt opens the window and demands that the customer stop filming, which he disregards as soon as she closes the window and walks away.

Tensions continue to rise inside the fast food restaurant, resulting in violence when a man pushes a fellow employee, causing her to fall over and continue the altercation.

The manager can be seen on the phone before she walks back to the man filming and demand he leave the drive-thru line.

He argues with the manager that he’s already paid for his meal and she tells him to come inside to get a refund, but that he cannot film any longer. He puts his cellphone on his seat camera-side down but says that employees threw his food into the car “in hopes I would leave.”

Since the video, titled “McDonald’s has a complete internal breakdown,” was posted on YouTube on Jan. 25, it has garnered over 1.2 million views and has been listed in viral videos on Facebook.

Little is known about the situation inside the McDonald’s, including what started the confrontation and if police intervened.

