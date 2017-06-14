French McDonald’s Selling Burgers With Two New Sides: A Knife And A Fork

While many Americans opt for the salty fries with a McDonald's burger, the world's most popular fast food chain is reportedly offering a different side at locations in France. To cater to the local culture, McDonald's is providing forks and knives to French customers.

In America, go-to snacks like pizza, burgers, french fries, and hot dogs are typically eaten with one's hands. Many politicians, such as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor John Kasich have actually been blasted on social media for using forks and knives to eat these types of meals.

In stark contrast to American culture, McDonald's diners in France prefer to use cutlery. To many Americans, this realization has caused confusion and in some cases irritation. Several shocked Americans have even taken to Twitter to express their reaction to seeing people use forks and knives to eat a burger.

"Guy next to me with a French accent eating the Nopa burger with a fork and knife and I'm getting irrationally angry help," one user wrote.

"Was judging the hell out of this French lady for eating her burger with a knife and fork, but when mine arrived, I understood. #tolerance," another tweeted.

Over the last several years, McDonald's, or McDo's as it is called in France, has been selling more and more burgers. A study conducted by a French market research firm found that burgers were outselling "steak frites" at 80% of the 145,000 restaurants surveyed, according to The Washington Post.

On Tuesday of this week, Le Figaro reported that McDonald's will be offering recycling plastic knives and forks in its 1,400 French restaurants. However, the utensils will be reserved for the chain's more expensive signature burgers.

"The cutlery is an evolution and not a break," said vice president of marketing for McDonald's France, Xavier Royaux.