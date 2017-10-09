McDonald’s Customer Attacks Mom Holding Her Young Child

Two McDonald’s customers got into a physical altercation inside the restaurant while one of the patrons held a young child in her hands.

When an argument between the customers turned into a full-on fight, an employee was forced to intervene as the two came to blows.

The incident escalated after one called another a “stupid a**” and then demanded a drink from the counter. The other woman did not take kindly to the comment and furiously began launching a tirade at the woman.

The woman then called the other one a “ghetto b—h” and told her to “get back to her house.”

The incident then took a turn when the woman who asked for a drink grabbed the other woman by her hair.

The footage cut out just after a male McDonald’s employee stepped in to try and pull apart the customers. Photos from the incident can be seen at The Sun.

The video has been viewed thousands of times on the internet after being shared on WorldStarHipHop.com. Many viewers criticized both the McDonald’s customers for using explicit language and fighting in front of the child.

“The kid seems so calm and accustomed to this kind of thing,” one person wrote.

“What hope have these kids got in life with these role models,” another commented.

It is not known at this time at which McDonald’s the incident took place.