Suspected Car Thief Tells Officers He’s Matthew McConaughey, but They’re Not Fooled

A suspected car thief in Pennsylvania told police he was Oscar-winning actor, Matthew McConaughey.

Police were called to a home in Georges Township, Fayette County on Saturday, responding to a call about a man walking around a home and ringing the doorbell. When they got there, the man was inside the resident’s vehicle, reports WTAE. He was arrested.

Suspected car thief tells officers he’s Matthew McConaughey https://t.co/fwDwuY5YjX pic.twitter.com/wAJY87zZQ1 — FOX 5 San Diego (@fox5sandiego) February 22, 2018

According to the police report, the man first refused to give police his identification and told them he was McConaughey. In reality, he was 46-year-old Troy Miller.

Miller was charged with attempted theft of a motor vehicle, giving a false identification to police and loitering and prowling at night. According to FOX 59, Miller was booked at Fayette County Prison on $500 bond. The trial has not been scheduled.

McConuaghey was not in Pennsylvania at the time. On Feb. 21, he was in his native Texas, visiting the University of Texas Journalism School in Austin.

Ride around in the @UTJSchool elevators often enough, and you’ll eventually share one with Matthew McConaughey. Today was my turn for that rite of passage (and Snapchat). #digitaljut pic.twitter.com/5xZS2tRaIk — Kelsey Whipple (@kelseynwhipple) February 21, 2018

The Dallas Buyers Club star is finishing up work on a handful of movies he has coming out in 2018. After only starring in The Dark Tower last year, McConaughey has three movies coming out in 2018. He made The Beach Bum with Isla Fisher and Zac Efron.

He also stars in White Boy Rick, which co-stars Jennifer Jason Leigh and centers on a teenager who became an FBI informant during the 1980s, which opens Aug. 17.

His third movie for the year is Steven Knight’s Serenity with Diane Lane and Anne Hathaway. The movie, which opens on Sept. 28, is about a fishing boat captain whose mysterious past comes back to haunt him.

In other McConaughey news, the actor is now the voice of Carl’s Jr. commercials. McConaughey will narrate the radio and TV commercials, but will not be seen in the ads.

“It’s time to answer the call,” McConaughey says in one of the commercials. “The oozing drips and the smacking lips — the snizzle-dizzle, piggedy-wiggedy buckwild beef, bustin’ straight outta the gate, showin’ it’s teeth like a flavor stampede! Crispety rings, whoa, whoa!”