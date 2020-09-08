Mary Kay Letourneau Leaves Estate to Vili Fualaau and Their Daughters

Back in July, Mary Kay Letourneau died at the age of 58 following a battle with stage 4 cancer. Nearly two months after her death, PEOPLE reported that Letourneau's estate will be left with her former husband Vili Fualaau and their two daughters, Georgia and Audrey. Letourneau, a former teacher, was previously convicted of child rape after she sexually abused Fualaau when he was her 12-year-old student.

Even though Letourneau and Fualaau legally separated before her death, she still decided to leave her estate with him and their two children. "She loved Vili to the end," a source who was close to the former teacher said. "She had built a life with him, and he deserved to inherit what little she had." They added, "He got the photos, the memories, a lot of sentimental things. They didn't have a ton of money, but he and the girls are going to divvy that up. They're more interested in the sentimental things, though." The publication also noted that there will be no controversy over Letourneau's estate, explaining, "No one is going to fight over what she had. They are all still mourning her death, and the family has drawn very close together. And now everyone is going to be able to move forward."

Letourneau was originally thrust into the national spotlight after it was revealed that the former teacher was sexually abusing Fualaau, her student at the time, when he was only 12 years old. She was subsequently sentenced to more than 7 years in prison for child rape. Letourneau became pregnant twice before Fualaau was 15, even though there were court orders in place in an effort to keep them apart. When Letourneau was released from prison, Fualaau was an adult. He then petitioned the court to allow them to see each other, and a restraining order against Letourneau was dropped. However, she remained a registered sex offender in the state of Washington until her death.

In early July, Letourneau reportedly passed away following a battle with stage 4 cancer. The Fualaau and Letourneau families released a statement on her passing in which they noted that she died "peacefully." They thanked those who took care of Letourneau as she battled the illness, specifically writing that "the kindness and compassion of friends and others who learned of her condition along the way proved an uplifting gift to us all." They ended the statement by asking for privacy and respect as they mourn Letourneau.