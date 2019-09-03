Man With ‘It’ Pennywise Mask, Semi-Automatic Pistol and Ammunition Arrested in New York

Police in Brooklyn, New York arrested an armed man carrying a mask resembling the clown Pennywise from Stephen King’s It on Monday. Police said the man was carrying a gun inside a city government office and resisted arrest. The man has seven previous arrests on his record.

Police were called to the Human Resources Administration offices at 505 Clermont Ave. just before 2 p.m., reports NBC New York. A woman spotted a man with the mask and gun in his backpack, and told a HRA officer, who then called police.

When police arrived to arrest the man, 30-year-old Rahmeek Younger, he struggled with responding officers and tried to run. Officers used a stun gun to stop him and placed him under arrest, police said. Younger was carrying a loaded Ruger semi-automatic pistol with 50 rounds of ammunition, police said. He was also carrying the Pennywise mask in the bag. Police are still not sure what Younger was planning to do at the offices. Younger was charged with weapons possession.

Sources told the New York Post that Younger has seven other arrests on his record. In a 2006 case, he was arrested for pointing a firearm at a victim and stealing an iPod. He kicked and punched the police officers who arrested him. Younger was arrested in 2012 for criminal possession of a loaded firearm, sources said.

The New York Police Department 88th Precinct posted a photo of the gun and mask Younger allegedly carried on Facebook.

“Excellent work by day tour patrol who were able to subdue an armed suspect without further incident and take this firearm off the streets,” the post reads.

Pennywise the Dancing Clown first appeared in King’s 1986 horror novel It, which centers on a group of seven children terrorized by an evil entity that takes the form of a clown. It was first adapted into a television miniseries in 1990, then again as a two-part film by director Any Muschietti. The second film, It Chapter Two, opens on Sept. 6.

Photo credit: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images