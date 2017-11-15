Man Gets Nasty Surprise When He Finds Rotting Baby Chick in Egg

A man from Wales got more than he bargained for when he quite literally discovered a rotten egg.

Aled Holocombe, from Caerphilly, Wales, was trying to save himself and his roommate from a hangover when he bought six free range eggs from British supermarket Sainsbury’s, The Sun reported. It wasn’t until he cracked one of the eggs open that he made a discovery that left both he and his roommate sick – the shell was full of a green sludge that carried a revolting smell.

“It looked as if a chick had started to develop in the shell but had most likely died in the production process,” he said. “As a result it rotted inside the egg until I cracked it. It wasn’t mild as such, it was just extremely rotten. The smell made me and my housemate actually vomit.

He shared pictures of the egg and a short video clip on Facebook, writing “Well we won’t be buying eggs from Sainsbury’s again. How the hell did this make it through quality control, almost chundered everywhere.”

Sainsbury’s did apologize for the mishap and the worsening of Holocolmbe’s hangover.

“We’ve apologized to Aled for this unpleasant find,” A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said. “This type of problem is extremely rare and we work closely with our suppliers to prevent this from happening.”