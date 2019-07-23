Macy’s Ditches ‘Mom’ and ‘Skinny’ Jeans Plates After Accusations of Promoting Eating Disorders

Macy’s promised to pull plates with “mom jeans” and “skinny jeans” labels after a viral tweet went viral, asking them to be “banned” in all 50 states. Some said the plates promoted eating disorders, with one Twitter user suggesting the expectations “can actually kill someone.” Even The Good Place actress Jameela Jamil joined in the call to get the plates pulled.

On Sunday, podcast host and Innovation Nation correspondent Alie Ward posted a photo of the plane, which shows an outer circle labeled “mom jeans,” another circle labeled “favorite jeans” and the smallest circle labeled “skinny jeans.” Another plate in the photo had a big circle labeled “food coma” and a smaller circle labeled “foodie.”

“How can I get these plates from [Macy’s] banned in all 50 states,” Ward wrote.

“F– these plates. F– these plates to hell,” Jamil wrote in her tweet.

Macy’s quickly responded to Ward and Jameela with the same statement.

“We agree that we missed the mark on this product,” the retailer tweeted. “We apologize. It was removed yesterday from all STORY at Macy’s locations soon after we received the complaint.”

According to HuffPost, the plates are being sold at Macy’s in-store concept shop, called Story, at their shote in Manhattan’s Herald Square. The plates are made by Pourtions.

“Research shows that people unintentionally consume more calories when faced with larger portions. So, to keep you from overindulging, our tableware collection provides helpful —and hilarious—visual cues. It’ll spice up your dinner table, and your conversation. We’ll save a seat at the table for you,” Pourtion’s site reads.

Twitter users strongly disagreed with Pourtions that the plates are helpful. In fact, many feel they are dangerous.

“This is a toxic message, promoting even greater women beauty standards and dangerous health habits. These expectations can actually kill someone, and I know someone it has. [Macy’s], remove this from all of your stores and denounce the manufacturer,” one Twitter user wrote.

“When you spend your entire existence being told how to look so you can catch a man/have value, and shamed for the most natural things like gaining weight from things like pregnancy, or eating whatever you freaking like… these things aren’t ‘funny’ they’re just exhausting,” another wrote.

“Oh, for heavens sake [Macy’s] Promote eating disorders much?? This is unacceptable,” another wrote.

Pourtions President Mary Cassidy told HuffPost the plates were “meant to be a lighthearted take on the important issue of portion control,” and apologized.

“Pourtions is intended to support healthy eating and drinking. Everyone who has appreciated Pourtions knows that it can be tough sometimes to be as mindful and moderate in our eating and drinking as we’d like, but that a gentle reminder can make a difference,” Cassidy said. “That was all we ever meant to encourage.”

Ward was also criticized for not taking a joke and being too sensitive, but she had some strong words to her critics.

“When you take half a population and make them think that their power is in their value as a sexual object, you weaken their voice as a whole and you end up with a system that’s lopsided and out of balance,” she told HuffPost. “So it’s not about plates, it’s about letting women know it’s okay to say ‘hey, f– this.’”

Photo credit: Twitter/Alie Ward