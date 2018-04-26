M&M’s Unveils New Orange Vanilla Cream Flavor Starting April 30

A new candy is hitting shelves just in time for summer, as M&M’s unveils a limited time flavor called Orange Vanilla Cream.

The new chewy treat is not just an addition to the M&M’s line-up, it is a charitable initiative in collaboration with Dollar General. For every bag of Orange Vanilla Cream M&M’s sold, the candy corporation will donate $1 to the Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s investments in family literacy, according to a report by PEOPLE.

The donations will max out at $20,000. An added hitch is that the new flavor will only be available at Dollar General stores, though that shouldn’t stop candy connoisseurs from getting their hands on them.

Orange Vanilla Cream M&M’s were reportedly designed to taste exactly like those orange Creamsicle pops sold by ice cream trucks and stands. The new flavor is just one of the company’s new ventures. In February, it released Neapolitan M&M’s, which contain strawberry, vanilla and chocolate ice cream flavored pieces.

Three more flavors were announced in March, before the Dollar General collaboration was even publicly discussed. M&M’s is running a Flavor Vote campaign, where cans can decide between Crunch Espresso, Crunchy Raspberry and Crunchy Mint. The winning flavor will be decided in August, at which point it will go to stores for an 18-month trial.

Try all 3 new flavors and go vote for your favorite one. Link in bio. #MMSFlavorVote pic.twitter.com/Zag3ViykS7 — M&M’S® Brand (@mmschocolate) April 16, 2018

It makes sense that M&M’s would want to try out the fan voting method of testing new flavors, as it was recently a huge success for Krispy Kreme. Back in January, the bakery chain gave customers four days to vote on their newest donut. After a hard-fought battle, they selected Lemon Glazed, and it arrived in stores just this week.

However, Krispy Kreme’s limited edition donut is on a much tighter schedule than M&M’s. They’re only giving fans until Sunday, April 29 to try it out, and some don’t seem to think it’s worth the trip.

“Lemon glazed though??? It’s either going to be really good or horrible. [Laugh out loud] I’m definitely interested in trying to see how they make their doughnuts taste like a tart lemon,” one person wrote on Twitter.

While lemon may have been the clear winner, Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Jackie Woodward offered a glimpse of hope for fans of the other flavors.

“Lemon won the vote, but we can’t glaze over the fact that the other three flavors all received a lot of support, even beyond the vote,” she said. “While the polls are closed, our minds are not.”