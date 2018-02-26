Son of Little Caesars Founder Dies, Police Locate Narcotics in Hotel Room

Ronald Ilitch, the son of Little Caesars founder Mike Ilitch was found dead in his hotel room in Troy, Michigan, and police say they located narcotics alongside him.

The 61-year-old was discovered on Friday afternoon after “a female acquaintance” called 9-1-1, according to a report by Michigan Live. Police officers arrived along with staff from Alliance Mobile Health. Ilitch was lying face-up on the floor of his room in the Marriott Hotel. Emergency workers knew that he couldn’t be resuscitated.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the room, police say they discovered a “personal use” amount of drugs. The Troy Police Department identified them as mostly prescription narcotics. A full investigation is underway to determine what part these substances might have played in the man’s death. Police intend to wait for a full toxicology report.

On Saturday morning, an autopsy was completed on Ilitch’s body. It showed no evidence of trauma, according to a statement by police and the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office.

“The Troy Police Department asks that you honor the request of privacy from the Ilitch family during this time of grief,” it added.

Ilitch’s family is holding a funeral service at the St. Clement Orthodox Church in Dearborn on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Before that, they’ll host a reception at A.J. Desmond and Sons starting at 9 a.m. Ilitch is one of seven children born to Marian Ilitch and the Little Caesar’s founder, Mike Ilitch, who passed away in February of 2017.

“On behalf of my mother Marian Ilitch and our entire family, I want to express our sadness and grief at Ron’s passing,” Christopher Ilitch, president and CEO of Ilitch Holdings Inc., said in a statement Friday. “We’re devastated about this loss, and we ask for respect of the family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

Ronald Ilitch has struggled publicly with substance abuse in the past. In 2014, he was arrested on cocaine-related charges and pleaded guilty. A report by the Detroit Free Press says that he had no involvement with the family’s business.