Child Dies in Car Fire Sparked by Portable Space Heater

Alliee Rose, a four-year-old girl, died in Boise, Idaho on April 10 in a car fire.

According to a new report from the Ada County Coroner’s Office, the fire was caused by a portable space heater. Two others, a toddler and an adult female, were also in the car with Rose in the time and were asleep and suffered damages from the fire. The Idaho Press reports the toddler was found in the presence of a controlled substance.

Jennifer Miller, Rose’s mother, was charged by the Boise Police this week with felony injury to a child, and could spend up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Rose’s father, Nicholas Rose, was also arrested following the fire for felony burglary and misdemeanor theft. The detectives discovered that the heater that caused the fire was actually stolen from a local business.

“This is a tragic situation and one that pains all of us to respond to and even hear bout,” Boise Police Captain Ron Winegar told the Idaho Press back in April. “Our hearts go out to the family who lost a child today.”

Another child recently suffered a car-related death, as one-year-old Katera Barker was found dead inside inside a hot car in the Nashville, Tennessee area on Wednesday.

The Tennessean reports the police are currently investigating the death, though they have reason to believe Matt Barker, her father, accidentally left her in her car seat.

Barker reportedly left his family home around 7:30 a.m. that morning, intending on taking boht of his coldren to a day care facility. He returned home around 8 a.m., then used a ride-sharing service to go to the airport for a business trip. His wife, Jenny Barker, used her own car to go to work that day.

Jenny discovered her child was missing after attempting to retrieve both from the day care center later that day, only to discover her one-year-old was missing.

According to kidsandcars.org, an average of 37 children die in heat-related deaths after being trapped in a car annually. The cause is usually due to parents or guardians forgetting to remove sleeping babies from their car seats after arriving at their destination. Kids have also been found dad after sneaking into cars on their own and becoming trapped inside. The organization, along with many others, encourage children to discuss this potential hazard at the beginning of the summer.