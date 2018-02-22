Little Caesars Fires Two Employees Who Refused Service to Veteran Police Officer

Two Little Caesar’s employees in Alabama were fired after they refused to serve a police officer.

The incident took place last Tuesday at the Sumiton location of the pizza chain restaurant.

According to The Daily Mail, Navy veteran and 20-year-officer Sergeant Ronnie Phillips was in uniform when two women refused to serve him.

The veteran took to social media to share the story Tuesday evening.

“My family and I have been coming here since they opened several years ago!!!! I have NEVER in my entire life done anything, don’t know that I’ve ever even seen these females before,” Phillips wrote in a Facebook post.

“I can assure u I will never come back to this store!!!! People tell police that we are supposed to be thick skinned and not let stuff get to us!!!! It just…… well honestly PISSES ME OFF!!!”

The pizza chain immediately launched an investigation into the situation and fired the two employees the next morning, according to Little Caesars Corporate Communications Manager Jill Proctor.

“Two employees did refuse service to the police officer,” Proctor told Fox News. “We don’t tolerate this. We are proud to serve those who tirelessly serve us, and we always strive to do our best.”

Meanwhile, the manager provided the Dora Police Department with free pizza the next day, and told Fox she “enjoyed serving hundreds of law enforcement officers and their families.”

Phillips is not the only cop to be refused service recently by fast-food workers.

Earlier this month, a McDonald’s employee feigned disgust andwouldn’t serve an officer in Florida.

Another McDonald’s employee was fired at a Virginia restaurant for not serving a police officer. The officer’s wife told Fox & Friends the employee told her husband: “I ain’t serving no police.”

Many fans took to social media to express their shock at the news.

