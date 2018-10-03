Leaked Family Documents Reveal Details of President Donald Trump’s Fortune

President Donald Trump’s personal finances came into the light on Tuesday in a massive investigation by The New York Times.

The president’s finances have been a source of contention going back at least as far as the election in 2016. Unlike many other presidents, he has refused to this day to produce his tax returns, raising suspicion that he was hiding something. According to the Times‘ investigative reporters, there was a lot hidden beneath the surface of the president’s finances — starting with his self-proclaimed origin story.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The president has long portrayed himself as a self-made billionaire, claiming that he made his fortune with nothing but a $1 million loan from his father to get started. This week’s report revealed that the “loan” was closer to $413 million in today’s dollars, accounting for inflation, and actually included several gifts, loans and payments.

On top of that, the report alleged that President Trump has been involved in some major tax-dodging schemes throughout his life, going back decades and spanning years. From the time he was a toddler, the president was involved in his parents’ financial maneuvering, with Fred C. Trump “giving” hundreds of thousands of dollars to his son, keeping it safe from his prying eyes.

The president soon took an active part in these plots. He reportedly set up a shell company along with his siblings, hiding money under the guise of gifts, and helping his father take massive illegal tax deductions, totaling millions of dollars stolen from the government.

The Times also found that the Internal Revenue Service seemed to put up very little fight against the Trump family’s schemes. In response to the article, President Trump’s lawyer, Charles J. Harder, denied their findings on his behalf.

“The New York Times‘s allegations of fraud and tax evasion are 100 percent false, and highly defamatory,” Harder said in a statement.

“There was no fraud or tax evasion by anyone. The facts upon which The Times bases its false allegations are extremely inaccurate,” the statement continued.

The Times laid out its investigative team’s findings in a lengthy and meticulous report — one that got surprisingly little attention given some of the other top stories of the week. The president himself reportedly declined to speak with reporters on numerous occasions, despite knowing that they were building this report based on over 100,000 pages of documents. However, he responded on Wednesday morning in a tweet denying parts of their findings.

The Failing New York Times did something I have never seen done before. They used the concept of “time value of money” in doing a very old, boring and often told hit piece on me. Added up, this means that 97% of their stories on me are bad. Never recovered from bad election call! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 3, 2018

“The Failing New York Times did something I have never seen done before,” he wrote. “They used the concept of ‘time value of money’ in doing a very old, boring and often told hit piece on me. Added up, this means that 97% of their stories on me are bad. Never recovered from bad election call!”