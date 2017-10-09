Photos of 58 Vegas Victims Hang From Healing Garden Wall Created in Their Memory

Photos of the 58 victims of the Las Vegas shooting hang from wall of a healing garden created in their memory. https://t.co/hRUzRyAbZm pic.twitter.com/FhDiOkT7k0 — ABC News (@ABC) October 9, 2017

On Oct. 1, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock took the lives of 58 people after firing on the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas.

Since the attack, tributes of all kinds have been paid to the victims, including emotional performances, vigils and memorials in honor of those who passed.

One memorial is a wall in Las Vegas that features photos of all the victims, with the shots adorning a healing garden created in their memory. Each photo also includes a tag in memory of each life lost.

The wall also features other mementos including flowers, cowboy boots and a sign that reads “Love.”

In addition to the wall, retired Chicago-area carpenter Greg Zanis created fifty-eight white crosses bearing the victims’ names, which he brought to Vegas last week and placed near the city’s “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign. Each cross bears a victim’s name, a heart and a photo or other memorabilia.

58 crosses in the shadow of @MandalayBay – for the 58 lives taken too soon #VegasStrong @News3LV pic.twitter.com/1RnftR4LMQ — Heather Mills (@HeatherNews3LV) October 6, 2017

“This row of crosses will show the severity of what really happened there,” Zanis told WGN. “More so than numbers and pictures in the paper.”

