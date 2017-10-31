Las Vegas Survivor’s Family Gives Update on Her Recovery

A 27-year-old survivor of the Las Vegas shooting continues her extensive road to recovery nearly one month after the attack claimed the lives of 58 people.

Tina Frost, of Crofton, Maryland, underwent a six-hour second surgery at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore earlier this month, family members wrote on a GoFundMe page supporting the victim.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The San Diego transplant was attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival with her boyfriend when she was struck in the head by gunfire. After a bullet entered her right eye and damaged her brain, she was carried to a nearby hospital in the back of a pick-up truck.

Up Next: Husband Learns of Wife’s Fate 22 Hours After Vegas Shooting

Frost’s initial surgery in Las Vegas took three hours as doctors removed her right eye and pulled bullet fragments and shrapnel from her head. They also cut a section of bone from her skull to make room for her swelling brain.

Frost was scheduled to have a third surgery last week, but doctors postponed it until they can determine there is no risk of infection as she heals from her previous operations.

Her first surgeon, Dr. Keith Blum, calls her survival “miraculous,” he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

As she continues recovery from the attack, family friend Pam Ostiguy Clark wrote that Frost is making small but mighty strides.

“Tina continues to do cute lil things, like sticks her tongue out, dances a lil when she likes a song,” she wrote on the GoFundMe page, which has surpassed its $50,000 goal by earning over $500,000. She is also attempting to walk on her own and has been writing on a white board.

Frost was moved from the intensive care unit of the Boston hospital on Monday as she waits for her surgical teams to decide how to move forward over the next few weeks.

In that time, she will continue physical, occupational and speech therapies to relearn the skills she has forgotten since the incident. They are hopeful she will begin speaking with therapy.

“We do have a long road ahead, but I do know she is definitely surrounded by love and we wouldn’t be where we are today without all of you and your support, love concern and tears,” Clark wrote on the Frost family’s behalf.

Photo credit: Facebook / Frost Tina