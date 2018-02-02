Search Warrant Names Second ‘Person of Interest’ in Las Vegas Shooting

A judge unsealed nearly 300 pages of search warrant records on Tuesday, including one document that publicly identified an additional “person of interest” in the October Las Vegas mass shooting.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that the shooter’s girlfriend Marilou Danley and a man named Douglas Haig were named as “persons of interest” in an October document.

“Until the investigation can rule otherwise, Marilou Danley and Douglas Haig have become persons of interest who may have conspired with Stephen Paddock to commit Murder with a Deadly Weapon,” read the Metropolitan Police Department document.

Haig, whose name had not been previously released, spoke to reporters Tuesday evening outside his home in Mesa, Arizona, and confirmed that he has been contacted by investigators.

“I’m the guy that sold ammunition to Stephen Paddock,” Haig said.

He said he met with Paddock, the gunman who killed 58 and injured hundreds more in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, but did not know him. He declined to answer any more questions.

Later, four Mesa police cars responded to Haig’s home. Haig came outside to talk to the officers, who then told reporters he did not want them on the property. A sign on the front door said Haig would hold a news conference Friday.

Danley was Paddock’s girlfriend and initially was named as a person of interest in the investigation. Authorities later said they do not expect her to face charges.

The Review-Journal reports that Haig works for Honeywell Aerospace, an aircraft engines and avionics manufacturer in Phoenix. His LinkedIn profile reportedly also listed a company called Specialized Military Ammunition, which has now shuttered, according to its website.

“We Will Be Closed Indefinitely. Check back to see if/when we are up and running again,” a text box reads.

Haig was registered as a vendor at a September gun show in Phoenix, a representative for the show said, so it could be possible Paddock bought ammunition there or at his Arizona business.

In the month before the shooting, Paddock traveled between Las Vegas, Mesquite, Reno and Arizona, according to a police report released earlier this month. Paddock had homes in Mesquite and Reno.

When asked about Haig’s name being in the unsealed documents, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said, “If you’ve got it, publish it.”

The Review-Journal reports that an FBI spokeswoman and a spokeswoman with the U.S. attorney’s office in Las Vegas declined to comment.

The release of Haig’s name as a “person of interest” comes after Lombardo said in a Jan. 19 update that the FBI had an open investigation into an unnamed “person of interest,” though he reportedly said that Paddock was the only shooter. He also said he does not expect Danley to face criminal charges.

“I know and believe there was only one suspect who killed 58 people and injured hundreds more,” Lombardo said. “All the evidence recovered in this case supports that theory. There was one shooter in the 1 October massacre. There was only one person responsible, and that was Stephen Paddock.”

Paddock opened fire on a crowd of more than 20,000 from his 32nd floor Mandalay Bay hotel suite on Oct. 1. He killed 58 and injured hundreds of others before fatally shooting himself in the mouth. Authorities have maintained that he acted alone in the attack.

This story is developing…