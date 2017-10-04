Photos Capture the Eerie Aftermath of the Las Vegas Shooting

In the wake of the deadly mass shooting that occurred Sunday night in Las Vegas, more photos have been released on social media that show the aftermath of the tragedy.

Twitter was flooded with stories, videos and photos from the horrifying event that took place during the Route 91 Harvest Festival on the Las Vegas strip.

One Twitter account shared a series of photos showing the aftermath. A few were taken outside the Mandalay Bay, showing crime scene tape, the broken window on the 32nd floor and the hotel’s signage that told people to go donate blood.

Another photo shows the other side of the strip with the Aria hotel’s sign that reads, “Blood Donations Needed.” The photo also shows police cars surrounding the area with very few pedestrians on the roads.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department took to Twitter on Monday morning to share how to help.

“If you would like to donate blood for the injured victims of the Strip shooting visit the Labor Health & Welfare Clinic, 7135 W. Sahara,” the tweet read.

As of now, it has been reported that 59 people have died and over 500 are injured.