Vegas Shooter Purchased Properties in Cash

In the aftermath of the Las Vegas shooting, new details are coming to light about the suspected gunman Stephen Paddock. The latest reports surrounding the 64-year-old Nevada resident claim that he paid for his properties in cash to provide privacy.

Paddock purchased a 2,000-square-foot, two bedroom stucco rambler on a cul-de-sac in Mesquite, Nevada. Even though other houses in the Sun City development might have offered larger floor plans, Paddock was sold on the house he bought because it had a hilltop view and the privacy he wanted.

The real estate agents, who spoke out on the condition of anonymity, told CNN that Paddock quickly said he would take the property. Paddock paid $369,022 in cash for the house.

One of the agents recalled that Paddock came across as “low key and relaxed,” and that he seemed like “a good guy.”

The agents were likely shocked, as was most everyone that knew Paddock, to learn that he was the suspected shooter at Sunday’s Route 91 Harvest Festival. In the massacre, 58 people were killed and more than 500 were injured.

Learn more about what Paddock’s neighbors said about his behavior below.

Paddock’s Neighbors Detail His Behavior

While Paddock was hoping to maintain his privacy at the Nevada home, his alterations at the property actually had the opposite effect.

Paddock drew the attention of his neighbors after building a solid mesh privacy screen that blocked his neighbor’s view of the home. The homeowner’s association ordered Paddock to take down the screen after 20 of the neighbors signed a petition to have it removed.

Scott Smith, one of Paddock’s neighbors, were perplexed why he wanted to obstruct the view from the home.

“Why would you not have that lot for the view? Obviously, he wanted privacy,” Smith said.

According to another neighbor, Paddock told her, “I don’t want to be looking at people, and I don’t want people looking at me.”

Paddock’s Property in Florida

In addition to his homes in Nevada, Paddock also owned a house in Melbourne, Florida. His neighbors said they rarely saw him.

Don Judy, who lived next door to Paddock in Florida, said that he only visited about half a dozen times over two years. When Paddock would show up, he rented a car every time.

Paddock apparently wasn’t as concerned about maintaining his privacy at his Florida home. He told Judy that he could borrow lawn equipment or borrow a ladder if he kept an eye on the home.

During one interaction, Paddock said that he was heavy into gambling and was a real estate speculator.

“We’re up all night because we gamble,” Judy says Paddock told him.

According to Judy, the people that knew him were completely unaware of his gun collection.

“If there was any impression, I would say the guy had no idea what a gun was,” he said. “He was very simplistic. If I could say, impression of it was ‘gentle giant,’ he just never showed any kind of aggression or anything.”

Paddock’s Past With Real Estate Dealings

Records indicate that Paddock has been investing in real estate for decades. In addition to his Nevada and Florida homes, Paddock was linked to nine other houses, condos and apartment buildings.

Paddock took an $11,000 hit when selling his Florida house. However, he did buy and sell another property in Reno, two homes and an apartment complex in Mesquite, Texas. He also bought four other properties in California.

He earned high-profit margins from selling an apartment building that he owned with a former spouse and other family members. Paddock purchased the building in 1992 and sold for $3.2 million twelve years later.

Around 2012, Paddock began spending more time in Reno and buying more property there. At the same time, Paddock met his girlfriend, Marilou Danley. She worked as a hostess at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa at the time.

As the investigation into Paddock continues, law enforcement is hoping that Danley can help unravel the mystery into the motive behind Sunday’s rampage.