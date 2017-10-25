Mother of Police Officer Killed in Vegas Shooting Dies Days After Son’s Funeral

The mother of Las Vegas police officer Charleston Hartfield, who was killed in the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting, has died of a heart attack just two days after her son’s funeral.

A family member said that Sheryl Stiles suffered a heart attack and fell down an escalator on her way back to her hotel room, according to Fox 5 Vegas. She reportedly sustained a brain injury in the fall.

The grieving mother was placed on life support and passed away two days later from pulmonary arrest and acute cardio infraction, Fox News reports.

Stiles’ son was one of the 58 people killed on Oct. 1 when a gunman, Stephen Paddock, opened fire on concertgoers from his hotel room at the Mandalay Bay Resort. The shooting was the deadliest in modern U.S. history.

On Friday, Hartfield was buried after a private graveside service. The funeral drew more than 2,000 family members, friends and military officers.

Hartfield was a married father-of-two and was off-duty during the massacre. A year before his death, Hartfield began a computer file in which he detailed the instructions for his funeral. The note was found by his wife, Veronica, who shared excerpts from the message.

“If you’re reading this, then I’ve been called home,” Hartfield’s note read. “Nothing I type will make this any easier, so I will get to the facts. My largest request: Please do not allow anyone to wear black. Black is totally depressing and I don’t want anyone expressing their sorrow over my passing.”

Hartfield hoped that songs by Nina Simone and Johnny Cash be played during his funeral.

“I would like for everyone to enjoy themselves. And remember me for who I was. The truth only. None of that stuff about how great I was. Only real stories,” he continued.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Stiles’ family in this difficult time.