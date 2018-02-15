Here’s How You Can Help Victims of the Las Vegas Shooting

As roughly 22,000 people were enjoying a Jason Aldean concert at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas Sunday night, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock claimed the lives of more than 50 people and injured 500 more after opening fire from a nearby hotel room.

Paddock broke a window on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino and fired rounds of continuous shots on the crowd across the street. When police located him and barged into the room, they found the man dead from a self-inflicted gunshot.

In the hours after the tragic event, country music stars offered messages of sadness and support for those affected during the festival of country performances. Other celebrities and politicians shared photos and statements regarding the event, and phrases like #prayforvegas, #prayfortheworld, #stopthehate and #guncontrolnow started trending after being used thousands of times by the public.

But aside from offering prayers and words of support to victims and their families, below is a list of actionable things you can do to help aid those affected by this act of domestic terror, which is now the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

Donate blood:

As more than 500 have now been labeled as injured following Sunday night’s shooting, Las Vegas hospitals are in dire need of blood to help care for victims.

“Anyone wishing to help is asked to donate blood for the injured victims of the Strip shooting,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement on Monday.“United Blood Services will start taking donations at 7 a.m. at two locations: 6930 W. Charleston in Las Vegas or 601 Whitney Ranch Drive in Henderson.”

If you’re in Las Vegas and want to be a hero — donate blood. They’re desperate for supply to save lives. Here’s where to go: pic.twitter.com/DBU86yQtmY — Alheli Picazo (@a_picazo) October 2, 2017

“UMC will also be hosting a blood drive in conjunction with United Blood Services. It will be held at UMC’s Delta Point Building located at 901 N. Rancho Lane. There will be updates as to the exact time of the blood drive as more information is available,” the department added.

If you are in the Las Vegas area, consider donating blood to one of these local facilities. If someone you know is local to the area, share this information and encourage them to visit a blood drive near them.

Most blood donations centers have long lines (some up to five hours waiting time) but every pint collected can help save lives.

Donation lines stretch down the street at Las Vegas blood bank after call to help shooting victims https://t.co/01Jv8RD22V pic.twitter.com/lNEPrQ721N — CNN (@CNN) October 2, 2017

It also helps to donate blood in your area, even if you aren’t in Las Vegas.

Donate money to organizations aiding victims:

Both those who are local to Las Vegas and those who aren’t may help by giving money to organizations that are assisting victims during the clean-up stages of the tragic event.

The Southern Nevada chapter of the American Red Cross is a group who has been on the scene aiding victims today and will be assisting victims in the days ahead. They accepts donations online, by phone at 702-369-3674, or by mail at 1771 E. Flamingo Road, #206B, Las Vegas, Nevada, 89119.

YouCaring and other fundraisers are being created to raise money for victims as well. Steve Sisolak, Clark County Commission Chair of the city, has created a verified GoFundMe for people to support the Las Vegas Fund.

Other local organizations that need financial support are those that will help people who are struggling to emotionally recover from this event. Donating to organizations like Volunteers in Medicine of Southern Nevada — which provides free mental and physical health care to people who don’t have access to traditional care — will ensure every victim receives the treatment they need.

Locate your loved ones:

If you know someone who was attending the concert, or was near the Las Vegas strip at the time of the shooting, there’s a way to check to see if they were taken to a hospital nearby. This would allow you to determine their status of safety and inform others whether they are safe.

By calling 866-535-5654, you can see if anyone you’re looking for has been checked in to a local hospital.

Additionally, a Family Reunification Center is located at Metro Headquarters, 400 S. MLK Blvd., Building B.

Though it’s unclear exactly how many people sustained injuries following the shooting, more than 500 people have been admitted to local hospitals.

This morning, Facebook also turned on its safety check feature for those near the Las Vegas area, making it easy for people to share with friends and family that they are alive and well after the attack.

If someone in the area is in need of help, they can request it through the Facebook app and other users, who have “offered help” through the app, can assist them.

Give information:

As police investigate the crime and determine more information about the shooter, his motive and the attack’s timing, they ask that any photos or videos from the event be sent to the FBI in Las Vegas.

@FBILasVegas is asking anyone with videos or photos from the 10/1/17 Las Vegas shooting to please call 1-800-CALLFBI (1800-225-5324) — FBI Las Vegas (@FBILasVegas) October 2, 2017

Eyewitness accounts through these media channels could provide them with clues to round out their investigation.

As the investigation is ongoing, be weary of the content, graphic photos and videos you share on your personal social media accounts.

All family and friends of the more than 50 people who were killed during the shooting have not been contacted, so it may be insensitive to share those graphic images with others. Additionally, other users may find the content disturbing.

Photo Credit: Getty / Ethan Miller