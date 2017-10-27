Las Vegas Shooter Stephen Paddock Had Two Rooms at Mandalay Bay

The Las Vegas gunman had two different hotel rooms during his stay at the Mandalay Bay Hotel when enacting the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting.

The original reports claimed that the shooter, Stephen Paddock, checked in to Mandalay Bay on September 28. However, Las Vegas sheriff Joe Lombardo explained earlier this month that Paddock actually checked into the hotel three days earlier on September 25.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Las Vegas Shooter’s Laptop Is Missing Hard Drive

For the first three days, Paddock stayed in a room free of charge for unknown reasons. During the remainder of his stay, Paddock stayed in the corner suite on the 32nd floor where he staged his attack.

“We’ve learned that there’s a difference of comp days versus personal pay days,” Lombardo said. “We were going off the personal pay days.”

Even though Paddock checked in about a week before the shooting, he reportedly did not remain in Las Vegas. The authorities believe that the gunman traveled to Mesquite, Nevada multiple times in the days leading up to the Oct. 1 attack, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

During his time in Las Vegas, initial reports claimed that Paddock was seen with an unidentified woman for at least one night. However, Sheriff Lombardo came back and said that the gunman did not interact with many people.

More: Las Vegas Shooting: New Video Gives the Most Detailed Breakdown of the Attack Yet

On at least two occasions, Paddock was aided by a bellman who helped bring his bags up to the 32nd-floor suite. Despite being helped by the bellman several times, the authorities say that there aren’t any red flags about Paddock’s actions leading up to the shooting.

In the attack, 58 people were killed and more than 500 others were injured. The shooting was the deadliest in modern U.S. history.