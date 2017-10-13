Vegas Police Reveals 501 People Have Been Discharged From Hospital, Several Still Hospitalized

Las Vegas police provide update on timeline of events: “Nobody is intending to hide anything.” pic.twitter.com/U4vxHT3Auw — ABC News (@ABC) October 13, 2017

The Vegas Police are giving an update on the official number of people injured and killed in the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting.

During a press conference on Friday, Sheriff Joe Lombardo of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police explained that there are 501 people that have been discharged from the hospital after sustaining injuries when a gunman, Stephen Paddock, opened fire on the concertgoers at the festival.

At this time, the police are saying that the death toll remains at 58. However, there are 45 people still in the hospital. Some of them are still in critical condition.

One of the other major reveals from Friday’s news conference was that the FBI has collected “over 1,000 pieces of evidence” from the shooting.

In investigating these leads and pieces of evidence, the authorities claim they have “found no signs of ideology or affiliation to any groups” on behalf of Paddock. Given this information, Paddock’s motive for the attack remains a mystery.

“Hundreds of interviews have been conducted so far,” the FBI stated in regards to progress made on the case. “Close to 2,000 leads have been covered so far. Extensive review of digital media on a multitude of devices is ongoing.”

Also during the press conference, Sheriff Lombardo addressed one most perplexing aspects of the case, which is the timeline of events leading up to and after Paddock’s attack.

Lombardo says the Las Vegas police are standing by the time 9:59 p.m. as the starting time of the shooting. However, he said the event linked to that time previously is inaccurate.