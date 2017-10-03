Publication Slammed for Insensitive Tweet After Deadly Shooting in Las Vegas

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is facing criticism after it published a tweet seen as “insensitive” in light of the Las Vegas terror attack.

The outlet, which is the Atlanta area’s only major newspaper, shared a story about comfort foods to eat “when you are scared.” The topic could be innocent enough, but the way the story was pushed on social media and its content led to some backlash.

“In light of the events in Las Vegas, what do you cook when you are scared?” the outlet tweeted. “For some cooking keeps the jitters away.”

The story itself seems to be a personal account of the writer, Ligaya Figueras, where she recounts avoiding discussing national tragedies by enjoying various comfort foods.

It begins with various cooking instructions alternated with national tragedies just as Hurricane Harvey, Charlottesville and the ongoing racial tensions in the St. Louis area.

The tweet has since been deleted but the story still remains on the AJC site. However, screenshots were shared around Twitter, with many in disbelief that the publication would try to capitalize on the shooting.

“How was this published? How?” ESPN radio personality Barrett Sallee wrote.

Mark McClellan, a professor of history at Arkansas State University added, “The story is actually worse than the tweet, which was beyond awful.”

See more reaction to the controversial story below.

