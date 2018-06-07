Las Vegas Police Release Route 91 Concert 911 Audio and Roof Footage

Las Vegas police have released video and audio from the moments Stephen Paddock opened fire on the crowd at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, offering a chilling new perspective of the horror that unfolded. The 54-year-old killed 58 people and injured more than 500 more.

The video, which came from a camera that was mounted on the roof of the Mandalay Bay resort shows as shots begin to ring out and concertgoers flee in a panic.

Some may find the following video disturbing.

The gunfire came from a 32-floor window, where Paddock smashed the glass with a hammer and fired a weapon rigged with a bump stock to make it shoot faster. Below, attendees of the country music festival fled in terror, unable to tell where the gunfire was coming from or where they should go.

Audio from 518 emergency calls from witnesses reveal further details about the experience of being in the crowd that night, according to the Daily Mail.

“Shots fired! Shots fired! Hurry!” one woman can be heard screaming to the dispatcher.

Others pleaded for ambulances and police.

“Send everyone!” a man who saw his best friend get shot told a dispatcher.

“There’s a lot of people here that need ambulances,” a female caller can be heard saying.

The 911 calls reveal how much chaos and confusion there was as bullets came from above.

One military member attending the event, when asked about the shooter, revealed, “I have no idea where he is. It’s a chopper that’s going off. There are at least 20 down, it looks like. We’re in the middle of the festival. I don’t have visual on target.”

One police officer who was working the night of the shooting revealed his account of the events, also sharing that it was chaotic.

Sgt. Jeff Clark said, “That night I can tell you, I was just going to bed and the phone rang. Got down there and you can hear all the chaos, the panic on the radio.”

Despite the “chaos” he said that officers reacted as “professionals.”

“Our officers, they were consummate professionals. And there was a calm that we knew it was going to get down. And we were going to do what we could to stop this tragedy from continuing,” he said.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who has headed up the investigation, released the footage without commenting on the new information. Previously, his department released footage from some officers’ body cameras. The videos, which can be found here, showed the moment when officers first entered the hotel room of Stephen Paddock, who perpetrated the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.