Vegas Shooting Survivor Recalls the Tragedy

On Sunday night, a shooter opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas, targeting an open field where country singer Jason Aldean was performing as part of the Route 91 Harvest music festival. Over 50 people were killed and more than 500 were injured in the attack, which is believed to be one of the deadliest mass shootings in modern U.S. history.

One survivor, Jasmine Barbusca, recalled the attack in an interview with Good Morning America. She said that when she and her friends heard the gunshots, they began running in an attempt to flee the area.

“None of us knew if it was gonna hit us or not,” she said of the bullets. “They were all over us.”

“How I did not get shot—by the grace of God.”

Barbusca shared that while attempting to climb over a tall brick wall, she and many others were getting scratched up and that when she looked back while she was running, she could see bodies lying on the ground.

“It felt like forever,” she said. “Really fight or flight mode just kicked in and you just go.”

“I was running and I looked back and you just see people laying out on the floor and you just go.”

