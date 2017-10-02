Aerial Footage Shows Window Where Vegas Terrorist Fired From

Aerial footage shows window on 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay hotel where suspect fired from. https://t.co/5ad90Q709g pic.twitter.com/J46GPClnQc — ABC News (@ABC) October 2, 2017

On Sunday night, a shooter opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas, killing over 50 people and injuring over 400 concertgoers who were watching Jason Aldean perform at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival.

Officials say the shooter, identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, is believed to have killed himself before police entered the room, BuzzFeed News reports.

ABC has shared an aerial video of the window from which Paddock allegedly fired, with a camera circling the hotel and the window, which appears to be broken, highlighted by a circle.

Authorities say Paddock had occupied the room since Sept. 28, and police found an “excess of 10 rifles” when the room was searched.

“We have no investigative information or background associated with this individual that is derogatory,” Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said, beyond “a citation several years ago and that was handled as a matter of normal practice in the court system.”

Police were also searching Paddock’s place of residence in Mesquite, Nevada on Monday morning.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @ABC