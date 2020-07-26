LA Fitness Members Slam Gym for Not Being Able to Easily Cancel Memberships Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

LA Fitness customers have a bone to pick with the company. The company recently announced new policies amidst the coronavirus pandemic as locations across the nation begin to re-open. However, due to various issues with the company's new "freeze" policies, many members have voiced their frustrations over not being able to easily cancel their memberships during this difficult time in the country.

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, LA Fitness announced that their new "freeze" fees as many locations across the United States re-open. The company noted that individuals "will not be billed" if they are in states where gyms are not re-opening, stating on its website (a website that doesn't appear to be working for users), "Your membership has been returned to a complimentary freeze status." Although, many have claimed that they are still being charged amidst this "freeze." Others are claiming that they are being charged to "freeze" their accounts amidst their legitimate and health-related concerns over returning to the various gyms that are re-opening. Naturally, given these issues, there have been a bevy of complaints from members who have encountered problems when trying to actually cancel their memberships.

Considering that there have been a variety of issues related to LA Fitness, it's no surprise to see that many of the company's members took to social media in order to express their own concerns. And they weren't afraid to hold back what they actually think about the situation.