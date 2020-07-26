LA Fitness Members Slam Gym for Not Being Able to Easily Cancel Memberships Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
LA Fitness customers have a bone to pick with the company. The company recently announced new policies amidst the coronavirus pandemic as locations across the nation begin to re-open. However, due to various issues with the company's new "freeze" policies, many members have voiced their frustrations over not being able to easily cancel their memberships during this difficult time in the country.
Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, LA Fitness announced that their new "freeze" fees as many locations across the United States re-open. The company noted that individuals "will not be billed" if they are in states where gyms are not re-opening, stating on its website (a website that doesn't appear to be working for users), "Your membership has been returned to a complimentary freeze status." Although, many have claimed that they are still being charged amidst this "freeze." Others are claiming that they are being charged to "freeze" their accounts amidst their legitimate and health-related concerns over returning to the various gyms that are re-opening. Naturally, given these issues, there have been a bevy of complaints from members who have encountered problems when trying to actually cancel their memberships.
Considering that there have been a variety of issues related to LA Fitness, it's no surprise to see that many of the company's members took to social media in order to express their own concerns. And they weren't afraid to hold back what they actually think about the situation.
First stop, LA Fitness. Next up, Crunch. pic.twitter.com/Pbj7Q0OoNV— A$AP Rach (@RachelBurks) July 26, 2020
LOL I can only cancel my @LAFitness membership between 9am and 5pm on Monday through Friday. When the vast majority of people are at work. pic.twitter.com/uio9D1gXUH— A$AP Rach (@RachelBurks) July 26, 2020
Can’t cancel gym membership in a pandemic 🖕🖕🖕@LAFitness #LAFitness— Michael Saraceno (@mikesara444) July 26, 2020
Just tried to cancel my @LAFitness account over the phone.
Apparently, in the middle of a worldwide pandemic...LA Fitness will only allow you to cancel a membership in person.— BLM | One Name Lavender boi (@NotSoCapoUltra) July 25, 2020
And what’s crazy is you can’t cancel an account over the phone, but you can surely set up one.— girl, idc. (@MoniNextDoor) July 24, 2020
La fitness so shady for how they want you to cancel your account lol. Why i gotta mail a letter to the North Pole for bro ? Just let me hit a button, i ain’t have to do all this when i made the fucking account— papìto (@NotAFuckinBaker) July 24, 2020
Fuck @LAFitness . How many times do I have to cancel my membership. Y’all stealing my money basically. Horrible customer service. Making me go through this a third time— Gelly from The Block (@GelicaDee) July 26, 2020