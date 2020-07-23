LA Fitness Blasted by Members Over 'Freeze' Fees Amid Mass Reopenings Across US, Canada
LA Fitness is feeling the burn — and not in a good way by its North American members over "freeze" fees, amid mass re-openings across the U.S. and Canada. On the company's website, LA Fitness issued a notice that it has "temporarily closed the California and Arizona clubs," due to the "order of the Governors" in those states. But it then goes on to list the state and county reopening dates for the other areas where it operates gyms, expecting to see their members return.
The company further noted how customers "will not be billed" during the required shutdowns with a statement that read, "Your membership has been returned to a complimentary freeze status." However, it seems many customers are now taking to social media to state they have still been charged during the freeze, with some even claiming they are now being charged to "freeze" their accounts over legitimate and health-related concerns of not returning amid mass reopenings. Meanwhile, others are chiding the company for resuming business as usual and charging customers when there is data to show COVID-19 cases have been spiking again in some areas around the nation. Scroll down to see what frustrated customers are tweeting.
@LAFitness Why do I have to pay a fee to freeze my account for 3 months until it is safe to return to the gym??? #COVIDー19 is still in full effect. pic.twitter.com/hghk7ClMzV— Sherrie (@livingwright318) July 19, 2020
Just found out my gym (@LAFitness) is charging us a $20/month fee to freeze our memberships during the pandemic. We were going to try to stay members and resume once things are safe, but now we are just going to cancel outright. Yuck.— 𝙰𝙽𝙶𝙸𝙴 (𝚒𝚜 𝚗𝚘𝚝) 𝙰𝚆𝙰𝚈 (𝚊𝚗𝚢𝚖𝚘𝚛𝚎) (@AngieAway) July 15, 2020
@LAFitness giving a “complimentary” freeze and then removing it just because the clubs are reopening and not because people are actually back in the gyms then turning around and saying because you didn’t put the freeze on yourself we charged you is SICK, you guys SUCK!!!— Odjo Cinco (@kid_odjo) July 7, 2020
So gyms are reopening... Just saw that @LAFitness billed me. Call them up to see what kind of Covid policies they have in place.
They won't be kicking out people who take off their masks. 🙄— Sharlene King (@GhostfactKillah) July 6, 2020
I have a theory that everything is opening up just so LA Fitness has an excuse to start billing me again— Quinton Reviews 🎬 (@Q_Review) July 20, 2020
La Fitness is opening back up and some ppl are hype? 😕 All it takes is one asymptomatic person to infect up the place... won't be seeing me at a gym till after 2021 🤣— RoshaneR (@roshaneroberts4) July 23, 2020
I'm so pumped for LA Fitness reopening tomorrow so I can walk in and cancel my membership.— Gato (@gato_rojo_) July 23, 2020
When I went to freeze it at la fitness it was PACKED and no social distancing whatsoever— Krissy ⚜️🖤🏁 BLACK LIVES MATTER! 🗣 (@saintsnyeezys) July 20, 2020
why is @LAFitness charging me money if I freeze my account cause I don’t wanna get COVID.... how ridiculous?????? thx for giving me 10 dollars off. Literally defeats the purpose of freezing an account how fucking stupid.— baby brit (@bigdummybrit) July 14, 2020
So I see @LAFitness wants to charge $20 without notifying anyone from the usual $10 freeze charge. So let’s just go ahead and cancel all that— Gabe E. (@Stephon_Urkel10) July 13, 2020
@LAFitness Why are you charging people to freeze their memberships during a global pandemic if they're choosing wisely not to go to the gym? Not to mention charging them $200/month for personal training sessions they can't use right now...— Rachel (@reb12588) July 11, 2020
Friend of mine caught covid at @LAFitness. They have no mercy during the pandemic or care for customer health. Just the illusion of safety. They also charge a monthly fee to freeze your membership. Cancelling mine immediately. Garbage standards— BubblegumCombo (@BubblegumCombo) July 10, 2020
Kind of messed up @LAFitness charges it’s members $10 to suspend their membership. Not my fault it isn’t safe to go to the gym 🙄— Jordan (@jordanzhu) June 30, 2020
Guess so. I froze the membership within 2 weeks of them reopening and they still charged me for the month. Greedy ass company @LAFitness— Jordan (@jordanzhu) July 1, 2020