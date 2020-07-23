LA Fitness Blasted by Members Over 'Freeze' Fees Amid Mass Reopenings Across US, Canada

LA Fitness is feeling the burn — and not in a good way by its North American members over "freeze" fees, amid mass re-openings across the U.S. and Canada. On the company's website, LA Fitness issued a notice that it has "temporarily closed the California and Arizona clubs," due to the "order of the Governors" in those states. But it then goes on to list the state and county reopening dates for the other areas where it operates gyms, expecting to see their members return.

The company further noted how customers "will not be billed" during the required shutdowns with a statement that read, "Your membership has been returned to a complimentary freeze status." However, it seems many customers are now taking to social media to state they have still been charged during the freeze, with some even claiming they are now being charged to "freeze" their accounts over legitimate and health-related concerns of not returning amid mass reopenings. Meanwhile, others are chiding the company for resuming business as usual and charging customers when there is data to show COVID-19 cases have been spiking again in some areas around the nation. Scroll down to see what frustrated customers are tweeting.