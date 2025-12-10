Krispy Kreme Reveals Snoopy and Peanuts Holiday Donuts for Limited Time

Krispy Kreme is getting in the holiday spirit. The donut chain has announced that it has a special edition Snoopy and Peanuts holiday donut collection.

The Krispy Kreme x Peanuts Collection includes five doughnuts inspired by the beloved characters. This limited-time lineup includes the Snoopy Cookies & Kreme™ Doughnut, Charlie Brown Ornament Doughnut, Christmas Wreath Doughnut, the returning Santa Belly Doughnut, the classic Chocolate Iced with Holiday Sprinkles and the Peppermint Patty Mocha Latte.

The special edition holiday donut collection coincides with the popular comic’s 75th anniversary. Customers can order the doughnuts and receive them in a special box decked out with Peanuts characters, including Charlie Brown, Woodstock, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and Sally.

The collection has been available in-shop at Krispy Kreme locations or for pickup or delivery. It launched on Saturday, Nov. 29. Prices vary by location.

In honor of the 75th anniversary, fans can shop its holiday decor and other merchandise. Several websites have compiled a list of the best collectibles.

Jeannie Schulz, the 86-year-old widow of Charles Schulz, creator of Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the rest of the crew, is doing a great job preserving his legacy. There are various partnerships, including a museum, Snoopy-stamped Uniqlo T-shirts, and a new Apple TV+ special.

The museum is close to downtown Santa Rosa, a town in California with a population of 178,000 where Schulz lived from the late 1960s to his death in 2000. It’s a living testament to his work.

“I watch people go through the museum and I wish I could know what’s in their heads,” Jeannie says, speaking of the various people who visit the museum.

It’s a monument of his life and career, with much of the town honoring him. The streets are filled with statues of the Peanuts gang. The airport is named after him, as well as the ice rink.