Kim Jong-un's Reported Death Stirs Social Media Following Ex-US Navy SEAL Robert O'Neill's Response

When the man who took part in the raid that killed Osama Bin Laden weighs in on the death of a controversial world leader, some people listen. Robert J. O'Neill posted about the rumored death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, speaking with a certainty that you haven't been seeing from reports.

While O'Neill is not a stranger to saying controversial or dramatic comments on social media, his matter-of-fact tweet about the DPRK leader sparked many to question his sources and ponder if the news was confirmed.

As reports have indicated, Kim Jong-un reportedly is in "grave danger" after a complication with routine heart surgery the leader was undergoing at the beginning of the month. Unconfirmed reports have labeled Kim as "dead" or in a "vegetative state" to this point, with Reuters adding that a Chinese medical team was dispatched to North Korea once the news broke.

Speculation has been rabid since the news broke, with some reports even trying to determine who will be the successor to the supreme leader if he's truly dead. O'Neill's tweet stirred that pot some more, drawing out a few critics and others who applauded the news of the controversial leader's reported demise.

Some were quick to ask where the former Navy SEAL got his information, while others are joking that he took out the North Korean leader too, similar to how he and SEAL Team Six did with Bin Laden.

