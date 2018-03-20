Sister of Killer Nanny Blames Parents for Murder of Their Two Children

The older sister of a New York nanny who fatally stabbed two children says that the childrens’ parents are to blame.

Taking the stand Monday, March 19, Miladys Garcia, the older sister of accused murderer Yoslyn Ortega, claimed that Marina and Kevin Krim should have done more to prevent the fatal stabbings of their 6-year-old daughter, Lucia, and 2-year-old son, Leo, in October of 2012, the New York Post reports.

“Why didn’t those parents realize and take her out themselves — they were seeing it,” Garcia said when asked by a Manhattan prosecutor why she didn’t do more following a troubling phone conversation with her sister on Oct. 25, 2012, the day of the murders.

Garcia had earlier told jurors that her sister “had become something evil” and was “gnashing” her teeth near the receiver about five hours before she slaughtered Lucia and Leo with a kitchen knife in the bathtub.

“So the Krims should have seen her unraveling and given her vacation, is that what you’re saying?” Assistant District Attorney Stuart Silberg asked.

“Yes, because they were the ones seeing her. Give her a vacation if you see she’s losing weight, say ‘Yosie, you’re not yourself.’ Even a week of vacation. Say, ‘Go, Yosie, you’re very thin,” Garcia said.

Ortega, 55, had been working for the Krims for two years at the time of the murders, which occurred in October 2012.

The children’s mother grew worried when she went to pick Luciana, who went by Lulu, up from her dance studio but discovered that she wasn’t there. After receiving no replies to her calls and texts, Krim returned to her apartment, where she discovered the lifeless bodies of her two children lying in the bathub. Ortega, who had been waiting for Krim to return home, then stabbed herself in the neck.

Leo Krim had suffered five stab wounds, while his sister, Luciana, had been stabbed more than 30 times after she attempted to fight back.

In her first statements to police, Ortega complained about Marina Krim, claiming that she made her clean up to five hours a week. She also claimed that she had been “touched by the devil.”

Ortega, who has pleaded guilty due to reasons of insanity, faces life in prison if she is convicted.