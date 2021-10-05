Gabby Petito’s Fiance’s Sister Issues Plea Amid Nationwide Search

Gabby Petito’s fiance’s sister has issued a plea to her brother, amid the nationwide search for his whereabouts. Speaking to ABC News, Brian Laundrie’s sister Cassie is urging him to “come forward” and get their family “out of this horrible mess.” Laundrie has been missing for more than two weeks, and is a “person of interest” in Petito’s death.

“I worry about him. I hope he’s OK, and then I’m angry and I don’t know what to think,” Cassie said during her interview, which aired on Good Morning America. “I hope my brother is alive because I want answers just as much as everybody else.” Cassie also clarified that if she knew where Laundrie was she would “turn him in,” and added that she has been cooperating with investigators “since day one.” Cassie also commented on unfounded speculation that her parents could be protecting Laundrie, saying, “I don’t know if my parents are involved. I think if they are, then they should come clean.” Finally, she expressed that while she is worried about her brother, she strongly believes that Petito’s family “[deserves] answers.”

https://twitter.com/ABC/status/1445415250984062983?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Laundrie was reported missing by his family on Sept. 17. They told authorities that he left home on Sept. 14 but never returned. His disappearance came just days before Petito’s body was found by authorities in Wyoming. Her family reporting her missing on Sept. 11, after not hearing from her for nearly two weeks. According to reports, Petito and Laundrie had set off on a cross-country trip in June. Near the end of August, Petito reportedly began to be less communicative before sending one last text on Aug. 30, which her family questions the authenticity of, as they feel it may not have been sent by her. Laundrie returned home to North Port on Sept. 1 but reportedly was unwilling to cooperate with police on the investigation of Petito’s disappearance.

Famed TV bounty hunter Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman recently entered the search for Laundrie and has been updating his followers on social media. On Sept. 29, he posted on Instagram that he and his team “discovered a campsite and fresh Monster [energy drink] can deep in the woods while searching Shell Island off the coast of Florida for” Laundrie. It was also noted that “the Monster can showed no rust or faded colors,” possibly indicating that whoever built the abandoned campsite had not been gone for long.