‘Killer Nanny’ Claims She Descended Into Demonic Possession

The New York nanny who fatally stabbed two children claims that she descended into demonic possession before the murders.

Yoselyn Ortega, 55, the New York nanny charged with fatally stabbing Lucia Krim, six, and Leo Krim, two, in October 2012, claims that she was “touched by the devil,” the New York Post reports. Ortega’s claims were seemingly backed by Miladys Garcia, Ortega’s older sister, who told jurors that her sister “had become something evil” and was “gnashing” her teeth near the receiver about five hours before she slaughtered Lucia and Leo with a kitchen knife in the bathtub.

Videos by PopCulture.com

During testimony last week, Dr. Marc Dubin, the first psychiatrist to evaluate Ortega after the fatal stabbings, read a psychiatric report taken a month after the murders which characterized Ortega as hearing “voices throughout the day, saying ‘we are going to get you,’ and worried they are going to cut her throat. She says almost every night she sees people uttering these statements running around her room.”

While Dubin had diagnosed Ortega as suffering from anxiety and depression, he did not find her to be mentally ill, he testified.

Ortega had been working for the Krims for two years at the time of the murders, which occurred in October 2012.

The children’s mother grew worried when she went to pick Luciana, who went by Lulu, up from her dance studio but discovered that she wasn’t there. After receiving no replies to her calls and texts, Krim returned to her apartment, where she discovered the lifeless bodies of her two children lying in the bathub. Ortega, who had been waiting for Krim to return home, then stabbed herself in the neck.

Leo Krim had suffered five stab wounds, while his sister, Luciana, had been stabbed more than 30 times after she attempted to fight back.

Ortega, who has plead guilty due to reasons of insanity, faces life in prison if she is convicted.