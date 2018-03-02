KFC Now Running out of Vital Topping: Gravy

It’s hard to be a Kentucky Fried Chicken fan in the U.K. First, they close KFC locations because of a chicken shortage, now they have a gravy shortage.

Two weeks ago, nearly 900 KFC locations across the pond were closed because of a lack of chicken to serve customers. They blamed a new delivery contract with DHL, which caused “operational issues.” But as KFC locations began to re-open, another big problem arose: they were running out of gravy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to the BBC, the locations have been forced to serve a “reduced menu.”

“We’re working as hard as we can to get this sorted out. We know that our gravy is a big favourite,” a campaign spokesperson told the BBC.

According to CNBC, customers have also seen shortages of lettuce, corn, beans and wraps. One Twitter user said he ordered a “Tower” burger, which came without hash browns, cheese and lettuce. If you try to order a Tower Burger in the U.S., you will be out of luck, since it is only offered outside the U.S.

According to KFC New Zealand, the sandwich is supposed to have a chicken breast fillet, with lettuce, tomato mustard sauce, cheese, mayo and a hash brown patty piled on between a bun.

There’s no gravy there, we definitely can’t operate without gravy… — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) February 20, 2018

CNBC reports that only about 3% of the U.K. KFC locations are closed.

“Gravy is available in the vast majority of our restaurants but a few may not have it owing to the ongoing distribution challenges DHL is experiencing,” KFC told CNBC. “We can confirm there is no specific issue with gravy.”

Last week, KFC took out a full-page newspaper ad apologizing for the chicken scandal. They changed the famous KFC bucket to read “FCK” instead of KFC.”

“A chicken restaurant without any chicken,” the ad read. “It’s not ideal. Huge apologies to our customers, especially those who travelled out of their way to find we were closed. And endless thanks to our KFC team members and our franchise partners for working tirelessly to improve the situation. It’s been a hell of a week, but we’re making progress, and every day more and more fresh chicken is being delivered to our restaurants. Thank you for bearing with us.”

Here is how KFC fans reacted to the gravy shortage.

First there was no chicken, now the gravy has gone. KFC either has an awful supply chain manager or a genius marketing manager. I’m not sure which…. — Joe Hendry (@joeshendry) February 28, 2018

KFC has now ran out of gravy people are about to loose their fucking shit 😂😂 — lewis aitken (@lxwissss) February 28, 2018



Just when we thought things couldn’t get any worse …. https://t.co/JhAml3qZHe — Constable Chaos (@ConstableChaos) February 28, 2018

