KFC Makes Cheeky Apology After UK Chicken Crisis

Following a chicken crisis that left hundreds of KFC’s in the UK without their finger lickin’ good chicken, the fast food restaurant has issued an apology.

Just days after a chicken shortage resulted in nearly 900 Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurants in the UK to close their doors, the restaurant chain has issued an apology. Taking out a full-page ad in some of the country’s newspapers and reordering the letters in their name from “KFC” to “FCK” on the bucket in the add, they issued a cheeky apology.

“A chicken restaurant without any chicken. It’s not ideal. Huge apologies to our customers, especially those who travelled out of their way to find we were closed. And endless thanks to our KFC team members and our franchise partners for working tirelessly to improve the situation. It’s been a hell of a week, but we’re making progress, and every day more and more fresh chicken is being delivered to our restaurants. Thank you for bearing with us,” the ad reads.

It seems to be at least partially making up for the lack of chicken.

“Whoever is in charge of @KFC_UKI’s marketing and press – bravo. This ad and the Q&A posters are great, very clever,” one Twitter user commented.

“KFC’s initial excuse for its shutdown, ie “delivering chicken is complicated!” was so weak. But this apology advert is good,” wrote another.

The apology comes after fans of the iconic chicken restaurant were left empty handed when “the chicken crossed the road, just not to our restaurants,” according to a statement from KFC.

The issues began over the weekend when several restaurants had issues with deliveries, leaving them with a chicken shortage after the fried chicken chain switched its delivery contract to DHL, which has blamed “operational issues” for the mishap.